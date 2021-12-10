ELK POINT — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Union County and the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) will hold a public meeting open house to present the findings of the study conducted to develop the Union County Master Transportation Plan and receive public input. This open house public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) of the
The Union County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight and automobile. The purpose for the public meeting open house is to inform the public of the study’s recommendations, to record any concerns the public may have about transportation in Union County and to gather ideas to help determine the future look of Union County’s roadway, bus/transit, bicycle and pedestrian systems.
Area residents and commuters are encouraged to attend the public meeting and participate in the study. A brief summary presentation will be given at approximately 5:45 p.m., followed by an open house discussion with SDDOT, county and consultant staff. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided.
Those who cannot attend this public meeting in person may also view the meeting materials on the project website at www.ulteig.com/unioncountymtp. The website will be updated with the materials presented at the public meeting by Dec. 16. Comments and questions can also be submitted through this project website.
Written comments will be accepted until Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.
