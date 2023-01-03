100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 4, 1923
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 10:14 pm
• Robert W. Wiley, of Summit, South Dakota, was low bidder on the work of graveling the Meridian Highway, it was found when the bids were opened at the morning session of the board of county commissioners today. His bid on the job which covers approximately 20 miles extending from the city limits to the north county line, was $30,089.30.
• Prof. Earl T. Engle, who occupies the chair of biology at Yankton College, announced today he has resigned and will leave as soon as he can be relieved, for the University of Colorado, where he has been offered a position as instructor in anatomy, and at the same time will complete his studies for his doctor’s degree.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, January 4, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 4, 1973
• Sacred Heart Hospital’s first baby of the New Year is Timothy Leise, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Leise of Hartington, Neb. He was born January 2 at 10:47 a.m.
• Fears that about half the Niobrara, Neb., community would be without heat due to a fuel oil shortage were eased today with an emergency shipment to the community. Mayor Lester Fitch said that an emergency tankload arriving in the community last night at least temporarily took care of the problem, and that another is expected soon.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 4, 1998
• No paper
