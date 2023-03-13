The ninth annual Rock-A-Thon to be held at The Center on Thursday, March 16, from 10 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
There will be 33 community leaders that have agreed to help raise money for Meals on Wheels program and rock in a rocking chair for 15 minutes. Many have rocked in the past and we have some new rockers as well. These rockers have been out in the community asking for donations to meet our $35,000 goal.
This event started out in 2015 raising just under $7,000 and has continued to grow significantly each year. Last year rockers raised over $43,000 so no senior goes hungry.
The funds our rocking rockers raise will be used to help low-income/food insecure seniors with hot, home-cooked nutritious meals at no charge to them. Annually, through these fundraising efforts, The Center provides over 6,000 meals at a cost of over $25,000.
The Center will be serving corned beef and cabbage and all the trimmings for the suggested donation of just $4.25 if you are over 60 and only $6.50 if you are under 60.
If you would like more information, feel free to reach out at 6056654685.
Following is the Rock-A-Thon’s schedule:
10:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Brad Haas, Kalin’s Indoor Comfort vs. Dennis Evans, Johnson Controls vs. Kyle Ussery, Larry’s Heating & Cooling
10:45 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Todd Woods, St. John’s Lutheran vs. Angie Bowen, TruXedo vs. Gail Hovorka & Patti Loeffler, Tabor Nutrition Center
11:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Dawn Henseler, Walnut Village vs. Ben Stoddard, ABATE vs. Barb Rezac, Mount Marty University
11:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Jason Foote, Yankton Police vs. Tim Linke, Yankton Fire vs. Preston Crissey, Yankton Sheriff
11:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Rob Stephenson, First Dakota National Bank vs. Jamie Kneifl, Explorer’s Credit Union vs. Kevin DeJong, First Interstate Bank
11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Randy Hammer, KVHT Radio vs. Dena Heeney, Studio D vs. Jim Reimler, WNAX Radio
12:00 p.m.-12:15 p.m. Dr. Alex Kneeland, Meridian Eye Care vs. Vicki Swensen, Center Board Member vs. Kyle Tacke, Avera
12:15 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Colby Kuchta, Edward Jones vs. Devin Anderson, Edward Jones vs. Stacy Hubert, Edward Jones
12:30 p.m.-12:45 p.m. Chris Marlow, Edward Jones vs. Beth Coulson, Center Cook vs. Jerod Ibarolle, Edward Jones
12:45 p.m.-1 p.m. Katie Feimer, Yankton Ice Association vs. Theresa Kramer, JR’s Oasis vs. Kevin & Courtney Opsahl, RB Burgers & Beer
1:00 p.m.-1:15 p.m. Cathy Orton, Center Activities Committee vs. Christina Evans, Center Activities Committee vs. Carol Broadbent, Center Activities Committee
