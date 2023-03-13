The ninth annual Rock-A-Thon to be held at The Center on Thursday, March 16, from 10 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

There will be 33 community leaders that have agreed to help raise money for Meals on Wheels program and rock in a rocking chair for 15 minutes. Many have rocked in the past and we have some new rockers as well. These rockers have been out in the community asking for donations to meet our $35,000 goal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.