With the dominant La Nina weather pattern ending, climatologists forecast neutral conditions ahead that will end with the sudden emergence of an El Nino this summer.
“We’re going to be in neutral conditions for the spring and into early summer,” said Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub’s National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment, during Thursday’s monthly North Central U.S. climate and drought outlook webinar. “The Climate Prediction Center doesn’t show a lot one way or the other.
“Then, all bets are off, because the models are indicating this possible rapid transition to El Nino conditions.”
The La Nina weather pattern, which typically lasts 15 months, causes a cooling of the oceans and leads to drier area conditions. An El Nino, which usually lasts only about 10 months, is indicative of a warming of the oceans and can mean more rain and warmer-than-average conditions in the winter.
However, the current La Nina is in its third year.
When neither weather pattern is dominant, conditions are considered neutral.
“We’re at a time where there’s less confidence in the models, but a number of models are indicating the same thing,” he said. “There is a fairly rapid transition coming to El Nino conditions and possibly, a strong El Nino.”
SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK
Meanwhile, the region will likely experience slightly below-average temperatures and precipitation for the next week. After that and through July, weather conditions remain difficult to predict until the new dominant weather pattern, likely an El Nino, emerges.
“This time of year, it’s really difficult to pinpoint what is going to happen in the next 30 days. From 60-90 days, it gets a little better,” Todey said. “The situation, the atmosphere, is changing because the ocean is changing.”
Looking back, area temperatures for the year have been about average, while the first part of March saw below average temperatures for the season, Todey said.
However, from March 20-April 18, the region saw higher-than-normal temperatures, which, after a big year for snowfall, melted what snow was left on the ground.
This winter, Winner had its third-highest snowfall totals at 80 inches, while Yankton fell shy of its record by 8 inches, at 61 inches of snow for the season so far.
Impacts reported in relation to the snows in South Dakota include stress on livestock, Todey said.
“There’s a report from South Dakota of poor weight gain and (livestock) needing more feed with some of the cold that extended into the first part of April,” he said, noting that it was during prime calving time. “We’re afraid to ask how many young livestock or calves were lost because of cold in this situation.”
Todey also noted reports from southern South Dakota of issues with cattle getting stuck in the mud and dying or breaking legs.
Regional soil temperatures are in the 55-degree range, favorable for wheat and corn, he said.
BIG DIFFERENCES
The effect that snow on the ground had on temperatures during the 24-hour period ending the morning of April 12 was impressive, he said.
“There’s an interaction of snow keeping temperatures from warming up,” Todey said. “We had temperatures reaching the low 90s across central and southern South Dakota, while we had temperatures barely reaching the 50s up in the northern part of South Dakota because of snowpack.”
That day, the Yankton area reached record-breaking temperatures, which peaked at 92 degrees.
“You had about a 40-degree high temperature difference over the order of 100 miles or so,” he said. “That was not an air-mass difference. It was simply snow on the ground that was keeping those temperatures from warming up.”
Meanwhile, area precipitation for the year has been above average, while precipitation for March has edged down to the near-average range.
For the last 30 days, precipitation has been low for the Yankton region, around one-half inch, approximately 5%-50% of normal. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, conditions in the area remain in the D0 (abnormally dry) to D1 (moderate drought) range.
Drier conditions and warmer temperatures combined with the absence of green grasses and foliage are likely to produce fire danger, which is not uncommon in the spring, Todey noted.
This week, Yankton had two red flag warnings of elevated fire danger after sporadic rekindlings of controlled burns. After recent rain and lower temperatures, the Yankton County Emergency Management Office lifted a temporary burn ban Thursday.
FLOODING CONCERNS
Rapidly warming temperatures and increased snowpack have already led to some river flooding issues in southern South Dakota, he said.
“Flooding is going to continue to be an issue, most of it is along the major rivers at this point,” Todey said. “The James River in South Dakota (is) getting rolling flooding, and we’re going to continue to see that increase because we’re still getting water coming down from North Dakota.”
When the James River reaches flood stage, it will remain that way for a while, he said.
Meanwhile, the Missouri River basin has reached its peak and is starting to fall off.
“It’s nice to have slightly above-average snowfall in that area to help get water back into the Missouri River system that’s been hit by drought the last few years,” Todey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.