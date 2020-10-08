Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Yankton Transfer & Recycling Center,1200 W. 23rd St. There is a $10 fee per vehicle to help defray the collection cost. You are asked to have correct cash to help keep the lines moving. Checks are to be made out to City of Vermillion.
This collection provides opportunities for residents to safely dispose of products containing harmful chemicals. Unless used and disposed of according to directions, these household chemicals present a threat to the environment. Special handling is required to dispose of them properly. Materials collected are recycled, or disposed in hazardous waste landfills or incinerators. A licensed private company under contract to the Missouri Valley Recycling Center provides these services.
The Recycling Center will be closed for normal recycling drop off items. Plan on visiting the Recycle Center before Friday, Oct. 16, or on Monday, Oct. 19.
Examples of Household Hazardous Waste include:
• Cleaning Supplies — Room deodorizers, oven cleaner; sanitizer; drain cleaners; toilet bowl cleaners; NiCad batteries; floor polish; silver and metal polishes; nail polish; furniture polish; mothballs; floor wax; disinfectants; powdered bleach.
• Household Products — Florescent bulbs; mercury switches and thermometers; bug sprays; Flea collars; peroxides.
• Shop, Hobby Area, and Repair Supplies — Latex paint; oil based paint; used oil; used anti freeze; cleaners, thinners and solvents; lubricants, glues and adhesives; stains, strippers and preservatives; lead acid batteries; oil filters; and containers with unknown substances.
• Yard, Garden, and Farm Supply — Pesticides, herbicides and other products. The South Dakota Department of Ag will be on site to receive Farm Products.
Certain types of HHW have the potential to cause physical injury to sanitation workers, contaminate septic tanks or wastewater treatment systems if poured down drains or toilets, and present hazards to children and pets if left around the house. Read product labels for disposal directions to reduce the risk of products exploding, igniting, leaking, mixing with other chemicals, or posing other hazards on the way to a disposal facility. Even empty containers of HHW can pose hazards because of the residual chemicals that might remain.
You Can Help Reduce HHW Disposal Costs
In 2018, Missouri River Recycling paid over $20,000 to dispose of HHW received from residents. Although proper disposal of HHW is important, it is even more important to avoid purchasing hazardous items and substitute them with non-hazardous alternatives.
The more you use safe alternatives, the less we spend on disposal of HHW. The more HHW you dispose of, the less we save during these tough budgetary times. Choosing safer alternatives is the difference between money saved and money spent.
So ask yourself, “Why unnecessarily buy something that is harmful and expensive to dispose of when you could choose an alternative that’s safer and cheaper to manage?”
You can help reduce the cost of this program by:
• Avoid purchasing hazardous household materials
• Using up what you buy
• Giving away what you cannot use
• Using safer alternatives
