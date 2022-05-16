Mount Marty Commencement Speaker Touts Leadership And Volunteerism

“Let go and trust that everything will work out.”
That was the advice from Mount Marty University’s (MMU) keynote speaker Saturday at the undergraduate commencement ceremony in Yankton.
MMU alumna Jill Schmaderer Orton shared career advice with the college’s graduating seniors, as well as her personal journey from Red Cross volunteer to its CEO for the Nebraska-Iowa region.
“The career path and opportunities that I have chosen stretch over 20 years,” Orton said, noting that, on average, most people have seven careers over a lifetime. “Be patient; slow and steady wins the race.”
And at each stop along the path, find the opportunity to grow and overcome your fears, she said.
Orton has been with the Red Cross for more than 25 years, MMU President Marcus Long told attendees.
“(Her) region stretches from the Mississippi River to the panhandle of Nebraska and includes more than 5 million people,” he said. “(Orton) leads a workforce of 1,300 volunteers and 45 paid staff, and she’s responsible for overseeing operations and ensuring funds to support the life-saving mission of the American Red Cross.”
It was at a presentation about Orton’s role in the aftermath of the Kentucky tornadoes last year that Long asked her to speak at graduation, he said.
“In addition to her work in Iowa and Nebraska, (Orton) served relief operations around the country for hurricanes Ida, Florence, Irma and Superstorm Sandy.”
Orton, who graduated Summa Cum Laude from Mount Marty in 1992 with degrees in biology and chemistry, began by thanking her teachers for teaching her the value of volunteerism.
“Mount Marty was the perfect place to spark the flame of lifelong learning, critical thinking, communication and problem solving,” Orton said. “The Benedictine values of hospitality and community have shaped my Red Cross career as a humanitarian.
After working briefly at the University of South Dakota doing medical research, Orton moved to Hastings, Nebraska, and married Yankton native Doug Orton. They have two children, Zach and Jamie, who are now in college.
When Orton decided to return to the workforce, she found it difficult to obtain employment.
“This was an uncertain time for me. I wasn’t sure how to navigate this path I chose,” she said. “So, what did I do? I tried hard every day not to take ‘no’ personally, which was difficult. I kept showing up, kept speaking what felt right, and I started volunteering for the American Red Cross.”
Another piece of advice Orton gave graduates was to find a mentor who believes that relationships matter.
“Becoming an aquatics volunteer led me to becoming a swimming and diving coach,” she said. “During this time, I also acquired a mentor, who believed in me, knew I had an aptitude to coach and the educational background. She influenced my first break — a job.”
On moving to the Omaha, Nebraska, area, Orton landed her first paid position with the Red Cross as a safety specialist. After a lot of hard work, she was promoted to the directorship six years later, she said.
On being accepted in an international group study exchange program through the Red Cross, Orton said her career took off. Five years later, she was chosen to lead in the Nebraska-Iowa region as CEO.
“My job has been handling disasters and managing change,” Orton said. “One trait I learned from my grandmother was optimism, which has been foundational when life becomes difficult.”
She also learned to be patient with yourself and believe in yourself throughout your journey, she said.
“Showing up, working hard and asking for feedback from a trusted confidant will help you choose your next opportunity,” Orton said. “Career development is a process. Build your image, also known as your personal brand, and gain exposure, understanding who knows you and what you do.”
Experiences are chances to gain image and exposure, and often work to challenge us to get outside of our comfort zone, she said.
“I have deployed across the country to national disaster responses,” Orton said. “These deployments helped me overcome the fears of a small-town girl — especially travel, driving in unknown places by myself.”
This can help people create a lifetime of service, Orton said.
“The function of leadership, and art as well as the science, is to produce more leaders, not more followers,” she said. “Our world needs you to be leaders and to (produce) our next generation of leaders.
“Find the opportunity to help by getting involved in your community — and it’s not too early to start thinking about what your legacy is going to be.”
