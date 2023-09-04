ACCIDENTS
• Police received a report at 7:26 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident with property damage on 25th Street.
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 3:37 pm
ACCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:59 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on W. 31st Street and Timberland Drive, Yankton.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 8:34 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident with property damage near Highway 50 of 431st Avenue, Tabor.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 12:31 a.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident with property damage near Highway 46 and Northeast Jim River Road, Menno.
• Police received a report at 5:47 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident with property damage on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 9:39 a.m. Monday of a non-injury accident with property damage on Mulligan Drive. A note was left on the window of the complainant’s vehicle advising to call the other party involved and they would pay for the damages.
