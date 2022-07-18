City Revenues Up With Inflation

High sales tax revenues have usually been celebrated in the City of Yankton.
However, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon sees June’s 7.66% rise over the same month last year as more bittersweet than anything due to the ongoing global economic situation.
“It was a good month, but I would say we have to think about that as whether or not the numbers tell the full story,” she said. “I don’t think they do. Right now, we’re hearing about inflation rates being 9% in some cases, or depending on the product or service, more. People are paying more for things, so there’s going to be more sales tax. … Yes, this is the direction we want to be going in, but are we gaining or are we losing ground?”
Overall, the city is up 6.19% on the year at the midway point.
Leon said inflation is having an impact on the city itself.
“We use a lot of fuel in every department,” she said. “We’re using fuel in our machinery, vehicles and our whole fleet, so we have a lot more expense than we had.”
Still, she said that there are positives to look for in sales tax revenues ahead.
“We have some big things coming up in our community,” she said. “Riverboat Days is a sales tax generator. There’s an archery event planned for the fall. We have some good things that really give us a bump, so we want to continue that. Of course, our tourist season is still strong, and those are things that help us. And what helps us most is people spending their money in town and buying it local when they can.”
Another bright spot for the city has been the BBB (bed, board, booze tax), which was up 3.37% in June over the same month last year. Overall, the BBB is up 6.43% on the year.
As the summer goes along, city officials are looking toward 2023. Next week, the City Commission will hold a work session ahead of its regular Monday meeting discussing outside agency and BBB funding. The budget is due to the commission Aug. 1 with a presentation on the draft budget Aug. 8.
“We have a lot of additional expense, so we need to be doing as well as we are, and better, in terms of sales tax to keep things going,” Leon said.
She said that officials, at this time, are projecting 5% growth for the remainder of the year and 3% growth in 2023.
Municipalities across the state are continuing to see strong growth midway through the year.
Among South Dakota’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, all are still seeing positive growth with Brookings leading the way, up 15.35% on the year.
Vermillion is up 3.94% on the year.
