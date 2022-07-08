The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during June 2022:
Terry Linscott, 62, and Lorena Linscott, 63, both of Lincoln, Neb., married June 2, 2022.
Scott Arlt, 55, and Stacy Test, 44, both of Norfolk, Neb., married June 3, 2022.
Peter Walker, 47, and Kelly Haas, 29, both of Mission Hill, married June 3, 2022.
Craig Anderton, 60, and Shelli Ridenour, 59, both of Yankton, married June 4, 2022.
Tyler Clarkson, 26, and Rachel Barclay, 25, both of Fayetteville, Ark., married June 4, 2022.
Alec Hohn, 23, and Jaycie Culbert, 25, both of Yankton, married June 4, 2022.
Joshua Koch, 32, and Brittni Konvalin, 28, both of Yankton, married June 4, 2022.
Justin Ploof, 37, and Tara Schieffer, 29, both of Yankton, married June 4, 2022.
James Story, 39, and Mamie Johnson, 36, both of Winside, Neb., married June 4, 2022.
Matthew Baier, 56, and Lene Ferreira, 49, both of Yankton, married June 8, 2022.
Justin IIams, 41, and Arely Ayala, 37, both of Yankton, married June 9, 2022.
Brett Ewald, 26, and Lindsey Jaixen, 26, both of Yankton, married June 11, 2022.
Cole Moderegger, 24, and Kamile Van Dyke, 24, both of Yankton, married June 11, 2022.
Scott Ulmer, 28, and Katelyn Koch, 28, both of Tyndall, married June 11, 2022.
Dylan Moderegger, 25, of Yankton, and Hannah Millar, 26, of Sweetwater, Okla., married June 15, 2022.
Jared Allen, 26, and Bailey Kuchta, 28, both of Crofton, Neb., married June 18, 2022.
Benjamin Heintz, 22, of Volga, and Samantha Simonsen, 23, of Mission Hill, married June 25, 2022.
Jaden Janssen, 22, and Holly Mines, 22, both of Yankton, married June 25, 2022.
Michael Waldner, 27, of Britton, and Jannea Wurtz, 24, of Utica, married June 26, 2022.
