Drawing on the James Taylor song, Yankton area residents can say, “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain” — and now add “smoke” to the list.
The Central Plains, including South Dakota and Nebraska, has experienced drought and wildfires, followed by 2-6 inches of rain and the smoke from Canadian wildfires.
During a webinar Thursday, Iowa state climatologist Justin Glisan said the current smoke pouring down from up north has covered an increasing larger area of the United States in recent days.
“Looking at where the fire is coming from, it’s a very isolated part of Canada,” he said, which could add challenges in containing the blazes.
The airflow will help determine the smoke’s direction and duration for any particular region, he added.
The Central Plains has experienced a variety of extreme weather, Glisan said.
“The out-of-control wildfires have now led to inundation of smoke across the region. We have drought across the breadbasket,” he said. “We’re seeing all the negative impacts from the extreme dry to the extreme wet. The pendulum goes back and forth. We have seen a lot of severe weather across the region. … We are in a transitory phase.”
The dry conditions in Canada are fueling the current wildfires, according to Doug Kluck with the NOAA office in Kansas City.
Because of the fire’s scope and wind conditions, the Canadian wildfires usually affect the United States, he added.
In terms of battling the fires, Kluck said he was unfamiliar with Canadian wildfire management practices and couldn’t speak to the process.
The worst may lie ahead for the northern states, he said.
“The wildfires will continue,” he said. “We haven’t really hit the U.S. wildfire season yet.”
The recent rainfall has helped relieve fire conditions locally, but the green conditions could actually contribute to fires down the line, Kluck said.
“What we tend to see is a lot of growth in the wet years,” he said. “Then the following years, with all the growth and undercover, we tend to see a more explosive fire season.”
Moving into June, the dry conditions are creating above-average fire potential in the northern tier of states, including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, Glisan said.
In response to the current conditions, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) issued an air quality alert Thursday for areas of South Dakota where smoke from wildfires in Canada has settled. The smoke is causing low visibility and increased fine particulate matter (PM2.5) pollution.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) advises that these levels may be a concern to public health and provides additional resources to make an informed decision on personal healthcare choices.
The current pollution levels are greater than the National Ambient Air Quality Standard, according to the state agencies’ press release.
“Elderly citizens, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems are the most susceptible to the smoke,” the release said. “All people should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during periods of low visibility caused by the wildfire smoke. People are also encouraged to keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors.”
Some individuals are particularly affected by the smoke, the two departments said.
Air pollution can aggravate heart and cardiovascular disease as well as lung diseases like asthma and COPD. When the air quality is unhealthy, people with these conditions may experience symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing or fatigue.
Anyone concerned about health effects related to poor air quality should contact a health care provider, the agencies advise.
Nebraska state officials have also issued an air quality alert, with conditions ranging from moderate to unhealthy. The alert, which started Thursday morning, currently tuns until noon today (Friday).
Besides unhealthy air quality, the smoke has led to reduced visibility, below one mile at times, Nebraska officials said.
Meanwhile, the seven-day outlook calls for more precipitation, Glisan said. “But it’s more of a quiet storm track as opposed to where we were over the last week,” he added.
The initial June outlook calls for a rising mercury. “We’re the elevated bull’s eye for warmer temperatures in the western side of the region,” he added.
In terms of agriculture, the smoke hasn’t exerted a major impact yet on corn and soybeans, Glisan said.
The smoke does decrease the amount of solar radiation, and it also diffuses the radiation for more efficient photosynthesis, he added. In addition, the smoke can tamp down the temperature by one or two degrees.
The outlook calls for improved conditions today (Friday), but the smoke will make an impact during its presence, Glisan predicted.
“The wildfire smoke from Canada will probably be pervasive,” he said.
——
DANR maintains air quality data on the department’s website for several locations in South Dakota. Hourly PM2.5 values greater than 35 microgram per cubic meter (ug/m3) are a concern to public health.
Individuals may track the real time PM2.5 concentrations by visiting DANR’s website at https://denravweb.sd.gov/AirVision/default.aspx or EPA’s website at https://www.airnow.gov/.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.