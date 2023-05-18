Lost In A Haze
A shroud of thick smoke from wildfires in Canada covered many northern states Thursday, creating air quality issues that prompted advisories in both South Dakota and Nebraska. The heavy smoke also reduced visibility. This photo was taken on Yankton’s West City Limits Road Thursday morning, looking north from about the 17th Street intersection.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Drawing on the James Taylor song, Yankton area residents can say, “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen rain” — and now add “smoke” to the list.

The Central Plains, including South Dakota and Nebraska, has experienced drought and wildfires, followed by 2-6 inches of rain and the smoke from Canadian wildfires.

