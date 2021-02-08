Yankton Sees Record Revenues In January

After a dip last fall, Yankton experienced record-breaking tax revenues in January.
Last month, the City of Yankton recorded $1,033,945 of income from sales tax, a 5.48% increase from January 2020, according to a document released Monday.
“That’s a good way to start the year,” City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan. “Back in July, we were over a million — we were at $1,013,493 — and I believe that was our last record.”
Last fall, the Press & Dakotan reported a drop in Yankton’s sales-tax revenue from September to November. At the time, Yankton City Finance Officer Al Viereck said the drop in sales tax numbers was likely the effect of the national economy as it struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current numbers reflect sales reported in January that occurred the latter half of December, Leon said.
“So, we do see some end-of-the-year and Christmas holiday shopping reflected in our first month of 2021,” she said. “I feel really good about this, because the last few months, we were decreasing quite a bit, and we didn’t finish the year as strong as I had hoped we would.”
The number for total revenue represents first-, second- and third-penny taxes. First-penny revenue goes to city operating expenses; the second-penny is more for promotional activities, including programs like the façade improvement grants.
First- and second-penny taxes were up 6.01% last month for a combined total of $983,882 in general tax due from $49,190,516 in sales, according to the report.
The third-penny revenue— or BBB, the “Bed, Board and Booze tax” —was at $50,062, still down overall at -3.88%, which is up, but still in the red she said at Monday’s City Commission meeting. “I think, given the situation that we’re in, we can still say that that’s a very positive result.”
She said she will watch with interest what happens over the next couple of months.
City officials have not had time to consider the report and determine the reason for the increase, she said, but guessed that Yankton was leaking less business to higher-density shopping areas like Sioux Falls and Sioux City.
“I think that the virus has helped communities our size think more locally when it comes to doing business,” Leon said. “A lot of other medium-sized cities that I have talked to are experiencing that people are wanting to stay closer to home and are shopping more local— which is what we always want people to do.”
Regionally, the Top Ten First Class Cities Plus Vermillion numbers showed Pierre leading with a 19.1% increase in January sales tax revenue, followed by Spearfish (9.78%), Aberdeen (7.38%) and then Yankton. Vermillion ranked eighth for January, with an increase of 4.3%.
Mitchell showed a -2.10% drop in sales-tax income and Brookings was also down at -1.49%.
“We are in a better position than a lot of places across the country that were more well positioned,” Leon said. “I think there’s some uncertainty about the national economy in the future since we’re still in a pandemic, and we don’t know what the future will bring. So it will be important for everyone in Yankton to continue to support the businesses in Yankton and make sure that we can continue to thrive here.”
