100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 4, 1920
• The Yankton Municipal Band made its first appearance in its new uniforms, blue with black braid, at the concert on Broadway last evening; and the new apparel seemed to add to the quality of their music and certainly to their appearance.
• Petter Anderson and his family have done a rather notable piece of work this summer. They have built a house, except for the wiring and plastering, by their collective family efforts, on the corner of Pine and 7th streets. With a full basement and eight rooms in two stories, they have an attractive and comfortable home.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 4, 1945
• The only real crime occurrence associated with the big Midwest Farmer Day celebration here yesterday was the theft of an automobile from the Chevrolet garage and 11 cases of whiskey and $15 cash from the Rosebud Tavern here sometime early this morning, after most of the festival excitement had died down.
• A unique service will be held at the Masonic Temple this evening, when Theodore L. Edwards, of Huron, will confer upon his son, Neil P. Edwards, the Master Mason degree in St. Johns lodge. The candidate, Neil P. Edwards, is a great great grandson of a pioneer missionary of Dakota Territory, the Rev. Mellanton Hoyt, who was first to bring organized Christian religion to Yankton. He founded Christ Church, Episcopal, still in existence in Yankton today.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 4, 1970
• Of the 166 young people enrolled in the Red Cross swimming program conducted at the Town and Country pool in Tabor, 73 passed the test in their respective classes out of the 136 who took the final examination. Water Safety instructors were Kari Ptak and Merideth Koupal.
• There were a grand total of eight exhibits in Poland China breed exhibit competition at the South Dakota State Fair 4-H show at Huron. Seven out of the eight received purple ribbon awards and belonged to the Hauger family of Yankton County.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 4, 1995
• No paper
