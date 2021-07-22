Teens, don’t miss out on a fun night after the Yankton Community Library closes. The library is hosting a teen after-hours event on Wednesday, July 28, from 6-8 p.m.
This event is for teens in grades 6-12. Participants will be playing fun games like capture the flag and trivia, and there will be pizza, too.
Parents can register their teen by stopping by the library, calling 605-668-5275, or signing up online at tinyurl.com/yclafterhours.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.