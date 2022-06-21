CENTER, Neb. — The Center Improvement Club invites everyone to “Celebrate Center” on Saturday, June 25, in Center, Nebraska.
Make sure to wear your red, white and blue for the Patriotic Fun Run at 8 a.m. in the Center Park, with registration at 7:30 a.m. You can also pre-register by contacting Sue Wiebelhaus at 402-394-1738.
Memorabilia from the Center School will be on display at the Village Hall across from the Courthouse from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Center All-School Reunion will be from 3-5 p.m. at The Barn at God’s Country, on the north edge of Center.
The Prairie Thunder Band will round out the night, with a dance from 7-11 p.m. at the Barn at God’s Country.
JuJu Bean Coffee and Food Truck will be onsite in downtown Center during the day, and at The Barn during the evening.
Proceeds from the Celebrate Center celebration will go towards the Center Q125.
