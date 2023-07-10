PIERRE — The South Dakota Study Committee on County Funding and Services will hold its second meeting of the 2023 interim on Wednesday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being held in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre.
The Study Committee on County Funding and Services is chaired by Rep. Roger Chase (R-Huron) with vice chair Sen. Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish). The committee will hear from the South Dakota Local Transportation Assistance Program, the Department of Transportation, and the Association of County Commissioners.
