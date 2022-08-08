PIERRE — South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) currently receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the development of viable communities by providing decent housing, suitable living environments and expanded economic opportunities to low- and moderate-income persons.
Citizens and interested parties are invited to review the drafts of the amended 2021 Annual Action Plan and 2019 Annual Action Plan programs and provide comments. Any comments received will be considered in the preparation of the final plans. Written comments must be received during the public comment period.
