New Owners Take Over Scotland Grocery Store
Buy Now

The sale of the Scotland grocery store has brought a change from the former CashSmart trademark to the new Ron’s Market name. Small-town groceries face increasing challenges for survival.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

SCOTLAND — This town’s only grocery store changed hands this week, marking a new era for the local market during a time of increasing uncertainty for small-town groceries.

After serving Scotland for eight years, GF Buche Co. sold the CashSmart Grocery store to Jeff and Natalie Briggs. The sale marked the second transaction between the two parties, as RF Buche sold the Tripp grocery to the Plankinton couple in 2018.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.