Yankton firefighters were summoned to a fast-food restaurant Monday morning for kitchen fire.
According to the Yankton Fire Department, a report was received at 6:21 a.m. from Wendy’s on Broadway Ave. about a fire in the main grill system. An employee reported smoke coming from the grill system, which was heating up for the day.
The fire was confined to the underside of the grill which developed considerable smoke that was mostly handled by the building’s cooking exhaust system.
Wiring and ignited grease in the control area are believed to be the causes of the fire, and the damage was confined to the grill. The fire has caused the business to be closed for an unspecified time until the repairs can be made.
Firefighters were on scene for about 45 minutes.
