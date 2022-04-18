Piano students of Sheila Peterson held their annual recital at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Playing solos for the event were Emrie Decker, Brenna, Josslyn and Hattie Elwood, Adelyn, Eden and Elizabeth Goeken, Carter Guenther, Mathea and Oxford Olson, Kahlen, Kinley and Elias Peterson, Claire Scott and Peterson. The following students performed duets with Peterson: Eden Goeken, Hattie Elwood, Oxford Olson and Elias Peterson. Brenna and Josslyn Elwood also performed a duet together.
Four students participated in the South Dakota Band Masters Association piano contest at the Summit Center on Saturday, March 19, 2022. They all earned superior ratings. Those participating were Emrie Decker, Adelyn Goeken, and Kahlen and Kinley Peterson.
