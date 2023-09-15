Teens from Platte-Geddes FFA Chapter were named the 2023 Farmers Union Farm Safety Quiz Bowl Champions Sept. 2, during Farmers Union Day at the South Dakota State Fair.

“The contest is a fun way to incorporate farm safety. We were all focused and ready to answer questions,” said Brooklyn Nepodal a member of the Platte-Geddes FFA Quiz Bowl Team. “Farm safety is extremely important. My grandpa actually gives us demonstrations on how to be safe around our family farm.”

