WAKONDA — The annual District 8 Fall Meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Wakonda for Legionnaires from Yankton, Douglas, Clay, Charles Mix, Bon Homme and Turner counties.
A social will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the Legion business session which will begin at 2 p.m. in the Wakonda Post Home.
State Commander Fred Nelson of Spearfish will conduct the meeting and will outline his “Carry On the Legacy” program for the 2020-2021 American Legion year.
The District 8 Auxiliary will hold its meeting at 2 p.m.
