MOBILE, Ala. — Paige Pederson of Vermillion will travel to Mobile, Alabama, on Wednesday, June 14, to participate in the 66th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 22-24 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.
Pederson is one of 50 representatives competing for $155,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023.
Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of South Dakota, Pederson began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics, interview, fitness, talent, and self-expression. During her two weeks in Mobile, Pederson will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events, and engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.
If selected as the program’s overall winner, Pederson will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program’s national outreach initiative of Be Your Best Self. The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school dropout rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service. The outreach program consists of five elements – Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.
Pederson is a 2023 graduate of Vermillion High School and the daughter of Wendy and Paul Pederson.
