MOBILE, Ala. — Paige Pederson of Vermillion will travel to Mobile, Alabama, on Wednesday, June 14, to participate in the 66th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 22-24 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater.

Pederson is one of 50 representatives competing for $155,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023.

