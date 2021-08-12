BROOKINGS — After hosting their first virtual Purposeful Retirement Book Club in the fall of 2020 and receiving feedback, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Gerontology Field Specialist Leacey Brown and North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension Gerontology Specialist Jane Strommen says there is a need for more retirement dialogue across the Dakotas.
On Sept. 9, Strommen and Brown will kick off another six-session online book club, again centered around “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement,” by Hyrum W. Smith. Attendees will meet via Zoom at 11 a.m. CDT biweekly through Nov. 10. Each participant will receive a free copy of the book and will be invited to group discussion and to think about retirement in new and exciting ways.
According to Brown, the group discussion will encourage attendees to explore their personal attitudes and beliefs about retirement, increase knowledge about how purpose enhances health and wellness, identify strategies to integrate purpose into retirement planning, as well as explore goals and priorities for retirement.
For more information, visit the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events) or contact Leacey Brown at 605-394-1722 or Leacey.Brown@sdstate.edu.
