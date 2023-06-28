100 Years Ago
Friday, June 29, 1923
• “The Yankton Bridge, a Gateway to Wealth and Prosperity,” is the heading given an article published in the June 23 issue of the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Journal, illustrated with a map showing Yankton and radiating lines of railway. It is the leading article in that issue of the Journal, having first page position and well displayed. As evidence of the interest which Omaha is taking in the bridge project here, this effort of the Chamber of Commerce of that city is viewed with much satisfaction in Yankton.
• After next Sunday the motorist who buys gasoline in South Dakota will pay two cents a gallon tax instead of one, designed to double the present revenue from that source and aid in the road building program. It will be paid grudgingly by many who feel that the auto owner is being unduly penalized.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 29, 1948
• A large number of parishioners of St. Leo’s Catholic church at Tyndall were present last Wednesday afternoon, June 23, when the Most Rev. Wm. O. Brady, bishop of Sioux Falls, officiated at the laying of the cornerstone of the new church building. A copper box containing important historical and religious data was placed in an aperture at the far left of the foundation, and it and its contents and the church building were all blessed by the bishop.
• Yankton’s new little eatery by the name of “Our Place” creates quite a conversation piece everything anyone says, “Let’s go to Our Place for a lunch.” Mr. Eide, the proprietor, says a tourist the other day told him there’s a café in Salina, Kansas by the same catchy name.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 29, 1973
• The Sorenson Broadcasting Corporation will take over the ownership and management of Radio Station KYNT effective Sunday. That announcement was made by Dean Sorenson of Pierre, president of the corporation, who also announced that Tom Kearns, a Huron native, will become the new manager.
• Dr. Lawrence G. Behan, who will be leaving his job as superintendent of the Yankton State Hospital today, will be going back to the same job he held when he came here 13½ years ago at the Biloxi Veterans Administration Center near Gulfport, Miss.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 29, 1998
• Norm West, who coached the Yankton High School golf teams to notable success in his 33 years as the head golf coach at Yankton High School, was named the National High School Athletic Coach’s Association’s Golf Coach of the Year at the group’s honor banquet held in Washington D.C. last Saturday night.
• With flooded northern South Dakota enduring more rainfall, a James River official says downstream residents can expect water to roll down the valley in the coming days. The expected water makes cleanup of the Lower James River — particularly at the Highway 18 bridge near Olivet — even more crucial. So far, 250 tons of debris is stacked for removal at the cleanup site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.