The man accused of killing a Yankton woman earlier this month is facing several charges, one of which could lead to the death penalty.
Trevor Wayne Harrison, who was in court Monday to be arraigned in connection with the Nov. 6 death of Jade Rembold, was charged with and pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter in the first degree (three counts), abuse of or cruelty to a minor, commission of a felony while armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm by one with a prior drug conviction.
First-degree murder is punishable by either life in prison or the death penalty and up to $50,000 in fines.
The three manslaughter charges are as follows:
• (Count 3) Manslaughter in the first-degree, (SDCL 22-16-1(2); 22-16-15(2)), in that he, without any design to effect death and in a heat of passion, but in a cruel and unusual manner, did effect the death of a human being;
• (County 4) Manslaughter in the first-degree, (SDCL 22-16-1(2); 22-16-15(3)), in that he, without any design to effect death, but by means of a dangerous weapon, did effect the death of a human being;
• (Count 5) Manslaughter in the first-degree, (SDCL 22-16-1(2); 22-16-15(4)), in that he, unnecessarily, either while resisting an attempt by Rembold to commit a crime or after such attempt failed, did effect the death of a human being.
Harrison was also charged as a habitual offender, having been convicted of three felonies prior to Monday. These include a March 2010 conviction for distribution, manufacture or possession of a controlled substance; a February 2018 conviction for possession of a firearm by one with a prior drug conviction in Clay County; and a January 2022 conviction for possession of a controlled substance in Yankton County.
He entered a denial of being a habitual offender. As a habitual offender, some of the lesser charges could carry stiffer penalties if convicted.
Additionally, Harrison was arraigned on a probation violation stemming from another case Monday.
In 2021, Harrison was charged with keeping a place for sale or use of a controlled substance, being a habitual offender, possession of a firearm with a prior drug conviction and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II. All but the possession charges were dropped by the prosecutor, and he was fined $606.50 and given three years probation and a suspended five-year jail sentence.
He entered a denial of the probation violation.
In addition to being represented by Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls, Harrison’s defense now also includes Mark Haigh of Sioux Falls.
The state will make a decision by Jan. 5, 2023, as to whether it will pursue the death penalty stemming from the first-degree murder charge.
Harrison’s next appearance was set as a motions hearing on Feb. 24, with a trial starting March 13.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Yankton Police Department (YPD) officers were advised of a deceased female in the 1300 block of Whiting Drive.
According to court documents, Harrison had allegedly told the reporting party — whom he rented from— that he and Rembold had fought, and he informed them that he had shot Rembold in the back of the head. Officers went to the residence on Whiting Drive and found Rembold deceased. A warrant was issued for Harrison, who was apprehended in Nebraska later that evening.
In addition to other legal incidents, Harrison was convicted earlier this year of disorderly conduct and given a suspended jail sentence after previously being charged with domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.