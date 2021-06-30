LYONS, Neb. — The deadline for South Dakota farmers interested in submitting new applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) is July 9. This is the second deadline for 2021 funding, following a first batch cutoff in December 2020.
Administered by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), EQIP is one of the nation’s most popular working lands programs, with thousands of farmers and ranchers enrolling each year. The program offers producers financial and technical assistance for a variety of conservation practices.
In 2020, there were more than 260,000 acres enrolled in EQIP in the state.
In applying for EQIP, farmers work with local NRCS office staff to develop a plan for their contract.
“EQIP can help prepare for greater conservation down the line, by implementing practices in manageable increments,” Hansen said.
The 2018 farm bill made several changes to EQIP, which NRCS is in the final stages of rolling out. One notable change makes beginning farmers eligible to receive a portion of their cost-share payments at the start of their contract, rather than after the work is completed. Beginners interested in this option should inquire during the application process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.