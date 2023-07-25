A new grant for Yankton Community Library (YCL) aims to increase internet access in rural areas, bringing with it more access to employment opportunities, healthcare and education.
The grant, Community Connect, Fostering Digital Access, funded by a partnership between the American Library Association (AL) and Capital One, added 14 rural libraries this year. Also, 16 rural libraries that have been participating since the early pilot phase in 2020, were renewed for 2023.
Findings from the pilot, which provided libraries with mobile internet hotspots, showed improved quality of life for those library patrons that would not have had any internet access at home, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the grant announcement made by the ALA last month.
Mobile hotspots, usually provided by a cellular or satellite carrier, access the carrier directly, like a cell phone, but connect a computer or tablet wirelessly to the internet. Many smartphones can act as mobile hotspots, sharing their data with a tablet or computer.
This year, the grant award has also been expanded to include five Verizon Wi-Fi hotspots and five HP laptops to lend to patrons.
The goal of the grant is to get more people connected to the internet, which is becoming an indispensable resource.
“There’s just so many things that you can do — and have to do — online now with job applications. We were talking this morning about telehealth appointments. People could use this for that kind of thing, as well as for schoolwork and research.,” YCL Library Director Dana Schmidt told the Press & Dakotan. “We want to help people in the community that maybe don’t have access to those things to get them help in the transition until they can have a more consistent internet connection.
Also, the grant aims to reach individuals and families in more rural areas.
“This focus on rural areas is to help connect people to resources that they maybe don’t have in their immediate area, like telehealth and the mental-health telehealth,” Schmidt said. “There might not be somebody down the block that they can go to, but they can bring this to their home and they can take care of their health and their finances.”
Patrons must be at least 18 years old to check out the devices.
“(Also), we will clearly state that we don’t have filters on those computers,” she said. “Once those computers leave our building, it’s not our liability.”
However, the laptops will have virus and malware protection, paid for by the grant, which includes a $2,000 programming stipend.
Also, it won’t be necessary to take out the bundle if you don’t need it. Borrowers can check out a laptop, hotspot or both.
The only other requirement is a valid library card.
“If you’re in city limits, the card is free,” Schmidt said. “If you’re in Yankton County, but not in city limits, it’s $20 a year and, outside of Yankton County, it’s $40 a year.”
Fees for mobile hotspots typically range from $40-$90 per month, but the unlimited internet access provided by the library’s mobile hotspots will be paid for through the grant, she said.
“We will have unlimited data but, after a certain amount of data is used per month, the speed will slow down,” Schmidt said. “So, towards the end of the month, we may not check them out or we may just give that caveat at check-out that this is in that second part of the (month) and it won’t be as fast.”
With the beginning of each new billing cycle, internet speeds provided by the hotspot return to normal, she said.
The grant will also provide professional development opportunities for library staff who will be helping patrons get affordable, high-speed home internet connections through EveryoneOn. According to its website, the national nonprofit is devoted to connecting families in underserved communities to affordable internet service and computers, while also delivering digital skills training.
“We’re going to partner to offer programming associated with the grant,” Kelly O’Dea, the library assistant who applied for the grant, told the Press & Dakotan. “We will be providing courses on digital and financial literacy and also on the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).”
The ACP provides eligible households with a discount on broadband service and connected devices. Eligible households can qualify for a monthly discount of up to $30, or up to $75 on Tribal lands. Funds are paid directly to the participating broadband service provider.
“I think that’s a great thing about our library: that everybody knows a little bit of everything,” Schmidt said. “Even though that can be overwhelming sometimes for staff, I think, in the end, it makes for better customer service because they can help with lots of different things and they know and understand a lot of different components.”
O’Dea added that a lot of what YCL does involves connecting people to resources.
“I think this (grant) will help provide more tools to get people the assistance that they need on the information that they want,” she said.
For more information, visit the Yankton Community library at 515 Walnut Street or call 605-668-5275.
