County Receives Audit Report

The Yankton County Commission approved the 2020-2021 state legislative audit report, which included findings that the county’s internal accounting controls over financial reporting were inadequate.
Nevertheless, auditors gave the county high marks for its overall performance.
“There were some recording errors,” said Auditor-In-Charge Maria Schwader of the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit. “Those were given to Patti Hojem (Yankton County Auditor) and discussed with her, and she looked at them and approved those before they were made.”
According to the draft findings, the 2021 Statement of Net Position, the 2021 Statement of Activities and the 2020 Statement of Activities contained seven errors each, while the 2021 Government Funds Balance Sheet contained two errors.
The entries in question either understated or overstated reported dollar amounts. Some of the larger adjustments were included in the report, and those ranged from $29,963.69 to $2,433,955.02.
Yankton is not the only county with these types of errors recorded, Schwader noted.
“(That’s especially true) with all of those extra grants that the county was receiving (at that time),” she said. “It’s difficult to know where those go because it’s new.”
However, such errors are not considered a big deal, Schwader said.
“All of the money that the county did spend was reported; it was just on the wrong line,” she said. “That was all accounted for — it just wasn’t in the right spot.”
Wanda Howey-Fox, the commission’s vice chair, asked, “So, we got an ‘A minus?’”
“A low ‘A’ maybe,” Schwader said, noting that in the future, she would be happy to answer any of Hojem’s questions regarding where dollars for new items be accounted for.
Also Wednesday, the commission heard arguments for and against the creation of a single Sundance Ridge Road District. Two groups have submitted simultaneous requests for a road district, one to include all 18 developed properties along Sundance Ridge Road and the other to make the first six properties on the southern three tenths of the road into a separate South Sundance Road District.
Commissioners expressed concern that in the future having two road districts on the same road could be problematic for utilities, first responders and other unforeseen issues. At the commission’s request, the two groups of residents agreed to meet with attorneys and try to work out their differences.
The subject will be on the County Commission’s agenda again in August.
Recently, Yankton County hired Eric Van Dusen as the new ambulance administrator to replace Steve Hawkins, who passed away last Christmas after a prolonged illness. Since Hawkins became ill, Deputy Ambulance Administrator Troy Cowman has been leading the department on an interim basis.
Van Dusen thanked the commission for the opportunity to serve in Yankton, noting that during his career of more than 20 years, he has served in different roles throughout the state.
“The hope — and angst — is to get this EMS agency directed in a correct course of action,” he said. “They’ve got a really strong agency. I’m really proud of what they do, but we want to make it what it used to be: one of the premier services within the state.”
Van Dusen added that the goal is within the agency’s grasp.
“I think they’re really doing a good job,” he said. “We’ve just got a few things that we’ve got to polish up around the base of it.”
Discussion on a new section for the County Employee Handbook regarding pets in the workplace was postponed to the next meeting.
Commission Chair Don Kettering was not at Wednesday’s meeting, which was chaired by Howey-Fox.
