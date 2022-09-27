Members of the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational) will be at the local Farmer’s Market this Saturday, Oct. 1, to sell raffle tickets for a beef quarter.

The beef is a Piedmontese cross, raised in Armour, and will be processed in Delmont. This type of beef is lean, hormone free, and has been DNA tested for the tenderness gene, so the meat is guaranteed to be tender.

