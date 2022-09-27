Members of the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational) will be at the local Farmer’s Market this Saturday, Oct. 1, to sell raffle tickets for a beef quarter.
The beef is a Piedmontese cross, raised in Armour, and will be processed in Delmont. This type of beef is lean, hormone free, and has been DNA tested for the tenderness gene, so the meat is guaranteed to be tender.
The drawing will be held on Oct. 20.
The public is invited to enjoy pancake meals in the church’s Pilgrim Hall, Fifth and Walnut, at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Pancakes, sausages, orange juice and coffee will be served. A free will offering will be collected.
The meals will include a candy raffle. Participants are invited to guess how many candies are in a jar for one dollar a guess. The closest guess wins the candy.
Proceeds from the beef raffle and pancake meals will be directed to a fund to build an office addition to the church.
The pastor at the church, which is open and affirming, is Jacqueline Hickox Morgan. Services are held each Sunday at 10 a.m., with Sunday School at 9 a.m. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.