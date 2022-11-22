What Are You Thankful For?

AVON
Second Grade
Amber Beeson — I am thankful for my family because they help me. I am thankful for my teacher because she teaches me. I am thankful for my pets because they play with me. I am thankful for my friends because they play with me a lot. I am thankful for my school because we learn.
Axel Corey — I am thankful for pets because they like me! I’m thankful for friends because they are nice! I’m thankful for God because he let me be here! I’m thankful for family because they take care of me! I’m thankful for my teacher because she is the best!
Spencer Dykstra — I am thankful for Mrs. Ulmer because she helps us when we need it. I’m thankful for friends because they are nice to me. I’m thankful for Jesus because he died on the cross for our sins. I’m thankful for cousins because they help me when I don’t know what to do on a game.
Netty Lane — I am thankful for Mrs. Ulmer because she is the best teacher in the world. I am thankful for school because we learn a lot of stuff and we get smart. I am thankful for Jesus because he died on the cross for your sins. I am thankful for clothes because they keep me warm. I am thankful for God because he looks over my grandma in Heaven.
Kyzleigh Metzger — I am thankful for mom and dad because they make good food for me. I’m thankful for my grandma and grandpa because they help me with homework. I’m thankful for Kaydence because she is the best babysitter. I’m thankful for Cooper because he is the best dog ever in the whole entire world. I’m thankful for Keegan because he likes to tackle all the time.
Brynlee Odens — I am thankful for my mom because she is my mom. I’m thankful for Mrs. Ulmer because she is the best. I am thankful for God because he made us. I am thankful for Bailey my dog because I love her. I am thankful for my class because I love them.
Bode Podzimek — I am thankful for my life because I wouldn’t be here without it. I’m thankful for God because he died on the cross for our sins. I’m thankful for my teachers because they help me on hard stuff. I’m thankful for family because my family is nice. I’m thankful for shelter because it keeps me safe.
Charlie Rush — I am thankful for my teacher because she teachers me. I’m thankful for my pet because my pet is nice. I’m thankful for my grandparents because they play with me. I’m thankful for my life because I am alive. I’m thankful for my class because they are nice.
Zoey Sassaman — I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. I’m thankful for Jesus because he died for us. I’m thankful for my life because I have a good family and a happy life. I’m thankful for my pets because my cat kills our mice and I like to play with my dog. I’m thankful for my class because they are good and get gold coins and get us parties.
Anna Small — I am thankful for my family because they play games with me. I’m thankful for my animals because they play with me. I’m thankful for my teachers because she helps me when I need help. I’m thankful for my dad because he helps with my homework. I’m thankful for my mom because she gets knots out of my hair.
———
Fourth Grade
I am thankful for my family and my cats and dog and water food. I am also thankful for my parents. — Rex Baade
I am thankful for my farm and the animals on it. — Haley Brandt
I’m thankful for the food and presents I get during the holidays. I’m also thankful that I have a roof over my head, food, and friends. I’m thankful that I get to spend time with my family and that my family tries their hardest to make me happy. I’m thankful for my family can afford things that some other parents or other relatives might not be able to afford. Honestly I always try to be thankful for everything. — Kaylee DeJong
I am thankful for food, and my family, and friends. I am also thankful for grandparents, and loved ones, and shelter, pets, God, and earth. — Keira Fathke
I am thankful for my family, friends, grandparents, and my pets and we should be thankful for our father God he made us all, am thankful for Jesus he is our king he is our savior we should be thankful for him. I am thankful for the navy they fight for us. And I am thankful for school. That is what I am thankful for. — Shaeleigh Grant
I’m thankful for my family, friends, and my town and all the stores we have. I am thankful for a lot more too. — Emersyn Haenfler
I am thankful for the farmers out there. And I am thankful for my family. And I am thankful for the roof over my head. — James Namminga
I am thankful for the navy, veterans, and the people who sacrificed their lives for their country. I’m very thankful for my parents because they pay for bills and pay for my sports! I am thankful for the nurses and doctor because when I cracked my head open they helped me and stitched me up. — Johanna Namminga
I’m thankful for my family and friends’ food and shelter. I’m thankful for law enforcement and firefighters, technology and fun games like battleship and candy land. I’m thankful for sports and more. — Charles Peterson
I am thankful for my family, school, water, friends, food, my pets, roof over my head, God, Jesus, the world, technology. I am very very thankful for my parents, fun games on steam. I am thankful for Demey/my dog, — Cameron Ramirez
I am thankful for the family and good home I have and food I like. — Nicholas Schryvers
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for the farmer for making us food. I am thankful for Doctors, nurses. I’m thankful for churches, army, navy. I’m thankful for grandpa and grandma. — Jon Vanderlei
I am thankful for my family, school, friends, water, food, community, grandpa, grandma, my uncles, my aunts, my shelter, doctors, nurses, church, and my environment, armies, militaries, and Air Forces. — Greger Voigt
I am thankful for my family, army, friends, water, food, grandparents, and loved ones. I am also thankful for my house that I live in, God, Jesus, and the world. He is our savior. I am thankful for my church. I am thankful for all the people that he saved in the world. I am thankful for cattle and other animals that live today. I like to spend time with my family, my pets, sports that my parents let me do. — Colt Wolf
I am thankful for my family, friends, and the good food I get to eat. I am thankful for my house and everything in it. I am also thankful for all the sports and the ones I get to play. I am also thankful for our world. — Whitley Wolf
BEADLE SCHOOL
Mrs. Frick’s Kindergarten Class
Kinsley — I am thankful for my friends.
Pete — I am thankful for playing games with my family.
Landry — I am thankful for my toys.
KazLee — I am thankful for my Auntie Sara.
Legacy — I am thankful for everyone in my family.
Tehya — I am thankful for my mom and dad.
Cooper — I am thankful for Jesus and God.
Gus — I am thankful for our veterans.
Preston — I am thankful for my mom and dad and family.
Lane — I am thankful for Mrs. Frick.
Ezekiel — I am thankful for my family.
Jeremiah — I am thankful for my family.
Sienna — I am thankful for my cousins.
Milo — I am thankful for my whole entire family.
Louise — I am thankful for my sister Ada.
Brynlee — I am thankful for the school.
Hadleigh — I am thankful for my teacher.
Saylor — I am thankful for my grandma.
Harper — I am thankful for all of my friends.
Maverick — I am thankful for my mommy and daddy.
Karsen — I am thankful for my family.
Christopher — I am thankful for family.
Benito — I am thankful for my mom.
JJ — I am thankful for my dad.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN
First Grade
I am thankful for my mom, dad, bike, house, life and books. I love books!! Happy Thanksgiving! — Bentley
I am thankful for trees, heat, Earth, food, school and family. — Delilah
I am thankful for my dad and mom, my house, Walmart, my family, for love, pets, pencils, school, my teacher, friends and God. I am also thankful for Veterans. — Amira
I am thankful for air, God, life, Walmart, Earth, life, my family. — Lucas
I am thankful for my mom and dad, Veterans, God, Earth and my grandparents. — Azaleah
I am thankful for my mom and dad, school, my teacher, grandpa and grandma, books and love. — Renly
I am thankful for family, my mom and dad, God, drinks, Earth, and school. — Zoey
I am thankful for my mom and dad, love, God, heart, and brothers and sisters. — Kellen
I am thankful for family, food, water, house, teachers, clothes and toys. — Madeline
I am thankful for dad, mom, Veterans, food and drinks, Earth, God and sisters and brothers. — Larissa
I am thankful for school, God, Veterans, heart, love, my family, my mom, my dad, my toys, my friends, books and teachers. — Dorothea
I am thankful for brothers, school, sisters, dad, mom, pets and toys. — Desiraye
I am thankful for mom, dad, family, pets, trees and food. — Willow
I am thankful for trees, God, clothes, trees, family, Earth, aunts and uncles and cousins. — Emeree
I am thankful for life, food, air, Earth, family, Veterans and heart. — Ehlena
I am thankful for life, mom, love, Earth, dad, work and food. — Elliana
I am thankful for grandma, God, love, life, school and mom. — Amira
I am thankful for family, life, Veterans, air, food and drinks, friends and toys. — Neveyah
I am thankful for God, life, air, mom, dad, pets, teachers, grandma and grandpa. — Lydia
———
Second Grade
Sadie — I am thankful for people giving me, my mom, and my brother food. I am thankful for my family! I am thankful for my school. I am thankful for my dad.
Weston — I am thankful for mom and dad. I am thankful to have a roof and food. I am thankful for friends and sister. I am thankful for grandma and for a God. I am thankful for T.V.
James — I am thankful for having a dog and being alive. I am thankful for a family, God, and friends and having enough money to survive. I am thankful for holidays and to be in America. I am thankful for my name.
Sophia — I am thankful for my mom and my dad because they are nice. I’m thankful for my brothers and my life. I’m also thankful for the veterans’ because they served in the war and God and my church.
Lola — I’m thankful for my family and my friends. I am thankful for my friend Bo because he is nice. Why I am thankful for my family is because they raised me well. I am thankful to have a life because God made me. I am thankful for food and the world.
Oakley — I am thankful for my teacher because she teaches us every day and 8 hours a day. She is really nice, and she takes care of us every day.
Jada — I’m thankful for my friends. I’m thankful for the community center, girl scouts, and my family. I like being thankful because you get more friends.
Grady — I am thankful for my mom, dad, cousins, uncles, and aunts. I’m thankful for grandma, grandpa, family, friends, God, Jesus, and animals. I am also thankful for my uncle that died and for my grandpa and grandma that died too. Also, my grandma’s dog that died too.
Cara — My name is Cara, and I’m thankful for a lot of things. Like my school, my friends, and my family. I’m thankful for my school because it’s where I learn. I’m thankful for my friends because they are there when I need them. I’m thankful for my family because they’re a part of my life. But there is one more thing I’m thankful for, the people who died in war. I love Thanksgiving!!
Oliver — I am thankful for Carly. She helps me with vacuuming in the living room when mom tells me to do it.
Collin — I am thankful for my family because they care for me. They give me food too. They help me too, and they do fun stuff. The end.
Bentley — I am thankful for God and the world. I am also thankful for my mom, my pets, and my friends. I am also thankful for my teacher and my dad. I am thankful for my family.
Bo — I’m thankful for my mommy and daddy and my sister. I’m thankful for the people that are nice to me. I’m thankful for my friends and my family. I’m thankful for me. I’m thankful for everybody.
Brody — I am thankful for my house and family because it is important to me. I’m thankful for my friends and my teacher because she teaches me stuff. I’m also thankful for God because he is a great person, and he sacrificed a lot.
Aaliyah — I am thankful for my mom and dad and my little sister and my big sister. I am thankful for my veterans’. I am thankful for my family because they are thankful for me. I am thankful for grandma Kay.
Eli — Thanks for being the best. Mom and dad, thanks for the costume. You guys are the best, and I love you.
Khloie — I am thankful for mom and dad. You guys were brave. You guys are thankful for us, and I’m thankful for you. I’m happy that you are here. I love you all my life and thank you for letting me see my cousins. Thank you.
Alarik — I am thankful for Eli because when he’s at my house he helps me feel better when I feel sad. He plays with me on my favorite games. I am thankful for my dad because he is very nice to me.
Coy — I am thankful for my mom and my dad and the food we have today. I am thankful for the veterans, my sister, and my brother because they are thankful for me. You should be thankful for everything and everyone. Thank you for reading.
———
4th grade class
I am thankful for Mom, Dad, cousins, food, animals, siblings, water, ATVs, electronics, friends, school, family, Chevys, Hondas, Toyotas, Rams, and USA. — Colton W.
I am thankful for my family, friends, and pets. I’m also thankful for food, clothes, water, and electricity. It makes me so happy and I really appreciate it. I love having holidays like Thanksgiving and I love this school. I learn a lot and the fun days that I remember. I am thankful that I have a roof over my head. — Kennady H.
I am thankful for my family, friends, and pets. Because I love them so much and they are amazing. I am thankful for my family because I love them and they pay for all my stuff. I love my friends because they are my besties and I love them. And I love my pets cause they are so nice and cute. — Presley S.
I am thankful for school. I am thankful for food. I am thankful for family. I am thankful for friends. I am thankful for me. — Jaxson W.
I am thankful for my family because they are really fun and caring. I’m also thankful for my friends. A few of them are family to me. I am thankful for our traditions. I’m most thankful for the USA. — Cooper S.
I am thankful for food that my family provided. My favorite food is pizza. My favorite color is blue. My favorite toy is a car. My favorite teacher is Mrs. Buckman. She is kind and is teaching us division. — Matthew H.
I am thankful for my family, friends, and teachers. I am glad to have all these things. I am glad for things because I love them and they are the best. I like learning and hanging out with friends. I love hanging out with my family. — Avery W.
I am thankful for having the opportunity to be here today. It’s wonderful to specifically be here today. I cherish living and being here, as it could end at any point. I am also thankful for my family and friends. They are the people I enjoy the most. — BG
I am thankful for my family because I live in the house that they pay bills for. The house that they raised me in. I am thankful for my teacher. She told me how to do division and my math facts, too. I am thankful for having my friends by my side all the time. What am I thankful for, oh I am thankful for my siblings because they told me how to play football, basketball, and baseball. I’m thankful for my pets. I have four emotional support dogs. — Tessamae P.
I am thankful for cheese quesadillas because they are yummy in my tummy. They are also gooey. They aren’t chewy, they are crunchy. That is why I am thankful for cheese quesadillas. — Wesley S.
I am thankful for Mac and Cheese, Mom, Dad, Mason, Honey, Tee Tee, Cheese, Angel, Jaxson, milk chocolate, and Mrs. Buckman. — TJ G.
I am thankful for wrestling, mom, dad, TJ, sister, brother, Texas, July. I am thankful for wrestling because I am strong. I am thankful for mom and dad because they made me. I am thankful for TJ so I can pick on him. — Veronica M.
IRENE-WAKONDA
Fourth Grade
LJ A. — I’m thankful for a lot of things. The first thing I’m thankful for is my family. They are helpful, loving, nice and funny. The second thing I’m thankful for is my friends because they are funny, nice, and always by my side The last things I’m thankful for are my cats because they are funny, playful, and nice. These are the things I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Emmett A. — I am thankful for a lot of things. The first thing I am thankful for is my dog because he keeps me warm. The second thing is my cousin. We play baseball in the summer. The third thing is my friends. They’re nice, awesome, and cool. These are the things I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Oliver A. — I am thankful for 3 things this year. First, I am thankful for my family. They help me. I am thankful for the world because I am glad to be here. I am thankful for God because he brought me into the world. These are the things l am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Brady D. — I am thankful for lots of things. The first thing is Pokémon because I really like the franchise and it gives me something to do. The next thing is Burger King because they have really good food and it is addicting. The last thing is my friend, Cash, because he is one of my best friends. Those are the things I am thankful for.
Corbin D. — I am thankful for a lot of things. The first thing I’m thankful for is shelter because it keeps the cold out and warmth in. Another thing I’m thankful for is Jesus because he is my lord and savior and he created everyone. The last thing I’m thankful for is electricity because if there was no electricity there would be no power and no electronics. These are all the things I’m thankful for.
Maizy F. — I am thankful for a lot of things this year. The first thing is my family. I do not know what I would do without them. The second thing is my two dogs. I like to play with them and I love them. The last thing is food and water. I need food and water to survive. These are the things I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Jacob G. — I am thankful for a lot of things this year. The first thing I’m thankful for is my mom and dad because they love me. They always help me when I need help too. The second thing I’m thankful for is my dog, Tubs, because he is cute and he is fluffy. The last thing I’m thankful for is school because it helps me learn and it makes me smarter. These are all the things I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Avery H. — I’m thankful for a lot of things this year, but these are my top three! First, I’m thankful for my family because I love them. They are always there for me. The next thing I’m thankful for is my favorite, #1 aunt, Tracy/CeCe because she makes me treats every time she comes home. She is fun, funny, and she buys me food from El Tapatio. The food there is great. Lastly, I’m thankful for my #1 BFF because she’s funny, supportive, sassy, and, most of all, she’s Estie. These are the things I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Emmett H. — There are many things I’m thankful for this year. The first thing I am thankful for is my dog, Charlie. I’m also thankful for my mom because she bakes my favorite cookies. The third thing I’m grateful for is my dad because he tells us to watch the weather. Lastly, I’m grateful for my sister because she does my fingernail polish. I’m thankful for my family this year.
Cash J. — I am thankful for many people this Thanksgiving. The first person I’d like to note is Brady. He has so many good ideas and I love them all. The second person I am thankful for is Blayne. He is so nice and sweet, he may be energetic, but that just makes him cooler. The final person I’m thankful for is Emmett A. He plays football with the cool kids and everything and he’s a pretty cool guy. I am thankful for many people!
Paisley K. — I am thankful for many things this year. I am thankful for my sisters because they are unique in their own ways. Cambrie is soft-hearted. Every time she comes to my friend’s house, she gives Lydia a big hug. I am also thankful for my mom because she takes care of me and she loves me. She does lots of stuff for me. Lastly, I am thankful for my cousin, Dawson, because one time we got in a laundry basket and slid down the staircase. This is what I am thankful for this year.
Chesney K. — I am thankful for lots of things this year. I am thankful for Jesus because he made us. The second thing am thankful for is food. It keeps me alive. The last thing I am thankful is my dog because she guards me if I’m home alone. These are the things I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Estie K. — I’m thankful for a lot this year. The first thing I am thankful for is my family because I love them. Next, I’m thankful for my school because it helps me learn. Lastly, I’m thankful for my friends because I love their company. Those are all the things I am thankful for.
Sophia L. — I am thankful for lots of things. First my family, they help me with a lot of things. Second, all my friends because there is always someone to talk to at school. Third, my cousins because they are always so fun to play with. These are the things I am thankful for this year.
Bria M. — I’m really thankful this year. The first thing I’m thankful for is my brother, Rylan. I’m thankful for him because he cares for me, loves me, and he’s funny. The second thing I am thankful for is my mom. I’m thankful for her because she is kind to me, cares about me, and she loves me very much. The last thing that I’m thankful for is my dad. I’m thankful for my dad because he loves me, he makes me happy, and he takes care of me. These are the things I’m thankful for.
Brooklynn M. — I am thankful for many things this year. The first thing I am thankful for is my family because they are nice. The next thing I am thankful for is my dog because he is fun to play with. The last thing I am thankful for is my house because I have shelter. These are the things I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Danika M. — I am thankful for many things this year. The first thing I am thankful for is my dog, Astrid. I do not know what I would do without her. The next thing I am thankful for is my family. I love them and I would not give them up for anything. The last thing I am thankful for is freedom. Without freedom we would not get to do what we want. Those are what I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Rhnissa N. — I am thankful a lot this year. The first thing I am thankful for is my horses because they keep me warm. The next thing I am thankful for is my family because they take care of me. The last thing I am thankful is my cat because she is so sweet. These are the things I am thankful for this year.
Samantha R. — I am thankful for many things this year. The first thing I am thankful for is my family because I love them and I love to play with them on Minecraft. Second, I am thankful for my friends like Danika, Maizy, Estie, Rhnissa, Willa, Blayne, and Cash. They are the best. Lastly, I am thankful for my home because I love the nice air it gives me. These are the things I am thankful for this year.
Willa R. — I am thankful for a lot this year. First, I am thankful for a house to live in because I would be very cold or hot and I might die if I didn’t have one. Next, I am thankful for Jesus because he died on the cross for our sins. Lastly, I am thankful for my family because in hard times they can help me. These are all the things I am thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Blayne S. — I am thankful for a lot of things. I’m thankful for my friend Cash because he’s funny. He comes to my house and he plays Minecraft with me. The second thing I’m thankful for is my dad because he plays Xbox with me. The last thing I’m thankful for is my Grandpa John because we have fun together. These are the things I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Lylianna T. — I am thankful for many things this year. The first thing I’m thankful for is my dad because he’s my dad and I love him so much. He always cooks Thanksgiving dinner for us. The second thing I’m thankful for is my uncle DJ because we always go out, go to get ice cream, and I love him so much too. The last thing I’m thankful for is my friends because if I didn’t have them, then I’d be alone. They make my day! These are all the things I’m thankful for this year.
MENNO
Kindergarten Class
I am thankful for toys. — Otto
I am thankful for my toys and my remote control car. — Ezra
I am thankful for my family. — Bo
I am thankful for my Dad. — Skyler
I am thankful for my toy. — Keenon
I am thankful for my dogs Jackson and Jagger. — Kenneth
I am thankful for my dogs Koda and Duece. — Arya
I am thankful for Mom. — Jonathan
I am thankful for my class. — Amelia
I am thankful for Army men and the flag. — Myles
I am thankful for the holidays. — Annabell
I am thankful for God and Jesus. — Kennedy
I am thankful for learning. — Gaige
I am thankful for Thanksgiving. — Wyatt
I am thankful for my soccer ball. — Marie
I am thankful for turkey. — Kaycee
I am thankful for my dolls. — Taten
I am thankful for my family. — Charlotte
———
Grades 3-4
The three things that I am most thankful for are my mom, my dad, and my family. I am thankful for my mom because I love mom. I am thankful for my dad because I love dad. I am thankful for my brother and sister because I love them. — Austin, 4th Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are my mom, shelter, and learning. I am thankful for my mom because she cooks the food and does everything. I would miss her if she was gone. I am thankful for shelter because I would catch a cold out in the cold. I am thankful for school because I can learn, and I would not have met my friends that I have now if I did not go to school. — Aaliyah, 4th grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are my family, my house, and my clothes. I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. I am thankful for my house because it keeps me safe. I am thankful for clothes because they keep me warm. — Sawyer, 4th Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are food and water, my family, and Mrs. Huber. I am thankful for food and water because I would not be able to live without it. I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. I am thankful for my teacher Mrs. Huber because I would not be able to learn without her. — Emilee, 4th Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are family friends, shelter, food, and water. I am thankful for my family and friends because they help me and care for me. I am thankful for shelter because it helps me survive during storms and bad weather. I am thankful for food and water because I do not have to starve or be dehydrated. — Ava, 4th Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are family, friends, and school. I am thankful for my family because they are helpful and they are nice and smart. I am thankful for my friends because they are helpful, and they are nice, kind, and smart. I am thankful for the best school because they help me be smart. They are also nice, kind, and helpful. — Phoebe, 4th Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are my family, my house, and my dogs. I am thankful for my family because they are nice. I am thankful for my house because it keeps me warm. I am thankful for my dogs because they are always loving. — Andrew, 4th Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are my family, my animals, and my grandparents. I am thankful for my family because I have 8 siblings. They are Ella, Adie, Emma, Eli, Ezra, Asa, Amos, Able mom, and dad. If I wouldn’t have them life would be different it wouldn’t be the same. They are a big part of my life. I love my family. I am thankful for my chickens, dogs, and cats because I like to play with them and snuggle them. My dog has been with us for 7 years my cats have been with us for 1 year. My chickens have been with us for 7 months. I Iove my animals. I am thankful for my grandmas and grandpas because they are part of my life. They have always been with me through tough times and sad times. I love my grandparents. — Irah, 4th Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are air, you (everybody), and food and water. I am thankful for air because I can breathe. I am thankful for you because you are the best. I am thankful for food and water because I can eat and drink. — Brynn 4th Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are my mom, my brother, and my aunt. I am thankful for my mom because she is the best cook. I am thankful for my brothers because they are nice to me. I am thankful for my aunt because she is super nice to me. — Abby, 4th Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are dogs, food, and family. I am thankful for dogs because they calm me down. I am thankful for food because it is good for you. I am thankful for family because they love you. — Corbin, 3rd Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are Jesus, Grandma, and dogs. I am thankful for Jesus because he is my savior. I am thankful for my grandma because she is the best grandma ever! I am thankful for Maggie and Rocco because they’re the cutest dogs ever. — Lilly, 3rd Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are my family, Christmas, and Thanksgiving. I am thankful for Thanksgiving because we give thanks. I am thankful for Christmas because Jesus died on the cross. I am thankful for my family because they care for me. — Laura, 3rd Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are my family, my house, and my friends. I am thankful for my family because I love them.I am thankful for my house because it is pretty. I am thankful for my friends because they are nice. — Annabeth, 3rd Grade
I am thankful for these three things. I am thankful for my loving family. I am also thankful for this whole wonderful world. I am thankful for food because I would die without food. If I did not have the world I would not be here right now. If I did not have a family, I would be lonely. — Taralyn, 3rd Grade
I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my pets because they are so nice to me. I am thankful for my friends because they are not mean to me. I am thankful for family because they love me. — Callie, 3rd Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are my dog, food and my family. I am thankful for my dog Trixi because she is soft and cute.I am thankful for food because I like food. I am thankful for my family because I love them. — Ryian, 3rd Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are Mr. Foss, Mrs. Huber, and my friends. I am thankful for Mr. Foss because he is the principal.I am thankful for Mrs. Huber because she is my teacher. I am thankful for friends because they are nice to me. — Anna, 3rd Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are family, friends, and pets. I am thankful for my family because they help me. I am thankful for my friends because they play with me. I am thankful for my pets because they are beautiful. — Sage, 3rd Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are family, animals, and Christmas. I am thankful for my family because they are nice. They are thankful. I am thankful for animals because I like animals a lot and my aunt has a lot of animals. I am thankful for Christmas because Jesus died on the cross and we get presents. — Valerie, 3rd Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are my parents, school, and love. I am thankful for parents because I wouldn’t be a alive. I am thankful for school because they teach people. I am thankful for love because my parents love me. — Thierrea, 3rd Grade
The three things that I am most thankful for are video games, family, and life. I am thankful for video games because we get to play them. I am thankful for my family because we get to see them! I am thankful for life because we get to live. — Damien, 3rd Grade
SACRED HEART SCHOOL
Mrs. Frank’s first grade class
I am thankful for:
Ben Brinkerhoff — food and for God because He created the world.
Natalie Foos — family and freedom because then we don’t have to always be told what to do.
Julian Connell — God and my life because I get to do really fun things in school.
Atalia Hernandez — people that help me and when my mom helps me read a book.
Alayna Koski — freedom and for people who build churches.
Keaton Krier — my dog and my family. I’m glad they play Coin Runner on the Switch with me.
Reese Smith — my family and for playing with my friends. I’m glad they help me figure out what to play.
Eli Swanson — my grandpa and grandma. Sometimes they give me M&M’s.
Laura Villanueva — God and that my family loves me.
Emma Webb — my house and my family because they take care of me.
Faith Weispfennig — my family because it’s fun to play with my brother and sisters. I’m thankful for school because there are so many fun things to do.
———
Ms. Krier’s 1st Grade Class
Anette — I am thankful for food because it makes me strong. I am thankful for family because they take care of me. I am thankful for my friend Faith because she is nice to me.
Kieran — I am thankful for colored pencils because they look good on paper. I am thankful for math because it is so fun!
Reid — I am thankful for a house when it is raining or hot. Another thing I am thankful for is water so I can stay hydrated. One other thing is a coat to keep me warm when it is cold out.
Jane — I am thankful for a lot of things. One thing I am thankful for is God because he made me. Also, I am thankful for my family because they make stuff fun and I love them.
Marlee — One thing I am thankful for is my family because they are nice and sweet. They also plan lots of fun stuff!
Tryan — I am thankful for my brothers because they are nice and I love them.
Cade — I am thankful for my brother and sisters because they help me if I have a scratch.
Bennett — I am thankful for my dad because he makes me laugh. I am thankful for my dog because I get to snuggle with it.
Liam — I am thankful for many things. One thing is food because it keeps us healthy everyday. Another thing is teachers because they teach us. Another thing is the Navy because they keep us safe. My family is one thing I am thankful for because they are nice and my mom keeps me safe. Another thing is my friends because they play with me.
Chiara — I am thankful for my aunt and my uncle. I like my cousins and grandma and grandpa. I like my family most.
Olivia — I am thankful for many things. One thing I am thankful for is animals because they are cute and cuddly. And another thing I am thankful for is the Rosary because I get to go to church and I get to be calm.
Averie — I am thankful for food because I can stay healthy. Another thing is the Army because they battle wars to keep us safe. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they help me when I need help. I am thankful for school because I can stay smart.
Melody — I am so thankful for food because it makes me healthy.
———
Mrs. Hunhoff’s 2nd Grade Class
Evan: I’m thankful for my family. I’m also thankful for God.
Adalyn: I’m thankful for my family, friends, and teacher. I am also thankful for Jesus.
Sullivan: I’m thankful for my family. I’m also thankful for my house and the bed that I sleep in.
Nathaniel: I’m thankful for food. I’m also thankful for animals and toys.
Antonio: I’m thankful for my mom and dad. I’m also thankful for my brother’s Nintendo switch.
Ezra: I’m thankful for family and friends. I’m also thankful for the Saints and animals.
Tucker: I’m thankful for my parents, friends, and dog. I’m also thankful for food and water.
Paisley: I’m thankful for my grandpa and grandma. I’m also thankful for food and turkeys.
Kasey: I’m thankful for my family. I’m also thankful for the school and everyone with me.
Selena: I’m thankful for God, Jesus, and the world. I’m also thankful for my family.
Alice: I’m thankful for my family. I’m also thankful for my kittens.
Kennedy: I’m thankful for my family. I’m also thankful for my pets.
Taylor: I’m thankful for God. I’m also thankful for my family.
Noah: I’m thankful for my family and the world. I’m also thankful for food, water, and holidays.
———
Mrs. Johnson’s 2nd Grade Class
I am thankful for many things. I like my dog Coco because we play tug of war. God becuaes he has a son. America becuaes sum of the soldiers died for us. What are you thank for? — Kenny
I am thankful for many things. I am thankfull for anamalls. They give us food and mullk. I am thankfull for family. Our family hulps us lrn. I am thankfull for God. He protect us when we get hert. When we get hrt he heals us. I want to spend time with my family. — Liam
I am thankful for a lote of things. I am thankful for food because when I am hungry. I am thankful for shelter when it rans I don’t get wet. I am thankful for holudays because we get to selubrat. What are you thankful for? — Maxwell
Thanksgiving rminds me of what I am thankful for. I am thankfull for friends. My friends help me and other kids. Pets have fun with you and your family. Cosons are funny and fun. They help you do homworke. Thank you for reading it. — Paisley
Thanksgiving reminds me of things I am thankful for. I am thankful for God because he loves me. I am thankful for food because its yummy. I am thankful for shelter because it covers me. I hope you have a good Thanksgiving! — Jack
At Thanksgiving I am thackful for lots of things! I am thackful for God because God love me and you! O am thackful for family because a family is the best! I am thackful for shelter because in the winter I have shelter! Thack you for reading my note! — Avi
Im thankful for Thanksgiving. Im thankful for food. Im thankful for pets. Im thankful for animals. Im thankful for food becus it make me healthy. Im thankful for pets becus when your bored they give you cumpny. Im thankful for animals becus thar shapes and sizes and thare paderens. I hope your thankful for lots of things. — Bentley
Thanksgiving is a grate holeday. I am thankful for pets, family, trees. I like pets becase you can snuggle with them. I love my family because you can hug them. Im thankful for trees because they clen the aie. What are you thankful for? — Lauren
I am thankfull for meny things. I am thankfull for family because we have fun together. I am thankful for trees because they give us air. I am thankfull for friends because they are kind. I am also thankfull for God because if he hadnot made earth we woodnot be ulive. What are you thankfull for? — Eleanor
I am thankful for lots of things. I am thankful for my family because they love me. I am thankful for freedom because then we can have playgrounds and pardes. I am thankful for food and water because we would not be able to servive with out them. What are you thankful for? — Marli
Thanksgiving remines me of the things I am thankful for. I am thankful for my family. I’m thankful for my family becauce we do fun things together. I am thankful for my friends becauce we play together and have fun. I am thankful for water. I am thankful for water becuace if we did not have water we would be thirsty. What are you thankful for? — Stelah
I am grathfull for all things. I am grathfull for my family becase thay play with me. I am grathfull for food becass it is good for you. I am grathfull for God becass he died for me and you. What are you grathfull for? — Penelope
I am thanfle for a lot of things. I am thankfle for God becuss he made earth. I am thanfle for my family becuss I wudit be ulive. I am thanfle for earth becuss we wunitnt have a plase to walk on. What are you thankfle for? — Owen
Thanksgiving remins me of what I am thankful for. I am going to tell you what I am thankful for. I am thankful for my family becus I get to spend time with them. I am also thankful for pets becus I get to play with my pet. Last what I am thankful for is God becus I get to go to heven. What are you thankful for? — Elise
ST. ROSE OF LIMA SCHOOL
Third Grade
Rebecca DeRoos — I am thankful for Jesus for saving us from sin, I am thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for food and water that help me grow.
Caden Luebbe — I am thankful for my house because it provides heat and cooling. Also my family because my mom and dad work hard for me.
Myla Arens — I am thankful for family, friends, life, God, food, water, and Earth.
Josephine Schurman — I’m thankful for life, my family, my friends, my teachers, God, the world, plants and anials.
Reed Mueller — I am thankful for my family and friends, God, video games, Jesus, football, sports, love, unity, and the football team my father liked, the Miami Dolphins, and pepperoni pizza.
Braxton Petersen — I am thankful for a family, friends, food, house, and toys, football, sports, Nebraska Huskers, Kansas City Chiefs.
Ty Wortmann — I am thankful for freedom, life, holiness, my farm, and my family.
Jasper Schieffer — I am thankful for my dad because my dad helps me get it right. Thanks dad for helping me grow up.
Grant Marsh — I am thankful for God, family, friends, myself, football/sports, animals, recess, video games, my house, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
———
Fourth Grade
Charlee Wiebelhaus — I am thankful for food and drink, Jesus and animals, my family and teachers. I am thankful for my grandpa and grandma’s business.
Layla Foxhoven — I am thankful for food so we don’t get hungry, water so we don’t get thirsty, animals to make us happy, friends to play with, teachers to help us learn, moms and dads for knowledge, and Jesus for making everything.
Zoey Wieseler — I am thankful for pets, family, classmates, and everything except snakes, mice, skunks, and raccoons. I am thankful for my teacher Miss Emily Loecker for teaching 3rd and 4th grade this year. I am thankful for my favorite songs, “Son of a Sinner,” “You Proof,” “Tennessee Orange,” and “Rock on a Hard Place.”
Aaron Dickes — I am thankful for friends, family, and teachers. I’m also thankful for the food we get and that I get to go to school. I am thankful for my pets.
Ella Pokorny — I’m thankful for family, friends, school, food, life, pets, and toys.
Hadley Kuchta — I am thankful for food and water, everything God has made, my family, friends, and my school.
Payge Goeken — I am thankful for my family, pet, and classmates. Another thing is rain, not too much though. I’m also thankful for all my things I have, food, a roof over my head, and being a Christian family. I love my teacher Ms. Loecker also known as Emily when she’s not being a teacher.
Ruby Wilkins — I’m thankfrul for my teachers, family, friends, school, and food and water. I’m also thankful for everything.
STEWART SCHOOL
Mrs. Moser’s 2nd Grade
Thankful is teamwork of help for team to work for team of thankful is a kind of love and spirit. Thankfulness is a friend of teamwork. I am happy for friends of thankful teamwork. Thankful day is for love and the spirit of kindness. People’s spirits fill our hearts with love and kindness on Thankful Day. — Aspen
What I am grateful for is the following. I am grateful for Rocco and Lawanda, they are my dog and cat. They give me lots of joy. I am grateful for my sisters because they are nice. I am thankful for Mrs. Moser because she is my teacher. That’s what I am thankful for. — Isla
I am thankful for friends, family and keeping my body safe. My family is nice because they buy me toys and squishies. I am thankful for my friends who invite me to parties. The teachers outside make me feel safe because they are very helpful. I love friends and safety! — Hailey
I am thankful for many blessings in my life. I am so thankful for all of the years that I have been alive. I am so thankful for my mom and dad because they love me so much. — Kylie
I am thankful for many things. Friends can help you and support you. Friends can help you in many things. I am thankful for food. Food is good for you. I am thankful for water. It is really good for you. I am thankful for everything. — Maxwell
I am so thankful for many things in my life. I am so thankful for my family. My family is nice, they let me do fun things. I am thankful for seasons. Without seasons, it would always be hot or cold. I am thankful for God. Without God, I wouldn’t be alive. I am grateful for my family, seasons and God. — Trenner
I am thankful for many things, like grapes, yum yum! I see good acorns. Jesus made this. He made beautiful fall weather. More and more leaves fall from trees. He also made food grow. He made all of this. — Pippa
I am thankful for many blessings! I am thankful for my family! Because they are amazing, and they help me! I am thankful for my house. My house is always filled with Love! I am very grateful for so many blessings in my life! — Kinsley
I am so thankful for many blessings in life. Friends can help you not watch T.V. all day. Friends can help you not be bored. School can help you learn new things. I like school a lot because they help you learn. Family is the best because you have a house. A house and family are the best. I am thankful for friends, family and school. — Ashtyn
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my family because they are my family and I am happy to have a family. I am thankful for my friends because they play with me and I have friends that are special to me. I love my friends so much. I am thankful for my life because I have my family in it and my friends in it. — Brooklyn
I am thankful for many blessings. I am thankful for Roblox because it has many fun games to play. I am thankful for RFSCReal Flight simulator because it has a lot of planes. I am thankful for church because at church we praise our heavenly father, God. — LeRoy
This is what I am thankful for. I am thankful for my dog. She wakes me up by jumping on my bed. I am thankful for my family. My family plays with me. I am thankful for basketball. It is fun and I like to play it! I am grateful for my dog, my family and basketball. — Samuel
I am thankful for so many things. I am thankful for money because you buy stuff you need. I am thankful for my family because they take good care of me. I am thankful for clothes because they keep me warm. I am thankful for my friends because when I’m bored we can play. I am thankful for Yankton because it is where I live. I am thankful for my dog because I can play with her when I am bored. I am thankful for Jesus because he forgives our sins. I am thankful for school because they help me learn. I am thankful for shelter because shelter helps me survive. I am thankful for food because when I’m hungry, I can eat it and it helps me survive. I am thankful for God because he died on the cross for us and he created us. I am thankful for nature because there is trees, flowers, and grass that helps us breathe. That is what I am thankful for and why. — Julian
I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for food. Food is so good. I love my dog and it is cute and I love her. I love my home it is beautiful. It is the best house I have. I am thankful for everything. — Gibson
I am so thankful for so many things and here are some of them. I am so thankful for my friends and family because they make me feel happy. I love school it teaches me so many things. I know how to behave. I love my food, salty, cheesy and sweet! It keeps me feeling happy! Those are just some of the things I am thankful for. — RayAnn
I am thankful for my family and my friends. I am thankful for my grandma’s dog! I am thankful for my house. I am grateful for my X-box because I get entertained by Roblox doors! I am grateful for our world! — Theodore
Police force puts robbers in the prison. Police Officers keeps us safe from robbers. Police Officers keep the people safe. Police officers keep my family safe and other people safe. — Carter
I’m thankful for blessings. I love school. I love my teacher! I love to learn it is fun to learn because I love math. I love my dog, she is a yellow Labrador. She is so fun to play with. I can throw her toys. She will chase them. — Ava
I am thankful for many things. I love my mom, I am thankful for her because she is cute. I am thankful for my brothers because they are pretty. I am thankful for my dad because he is cool. I am grateful for myself. — Natoma
I am so thankful for many blessings like family. Family is the most important. I am thankful for mom, dad and Hailly. Mom and dad help me and give me pop and they come when I need them. I love my family! — Kyler
I am grateful for food because it is important for your body. It makes you healthy. Sleep it helps your body get some rest from a long day at school. Cats are snugglers and the cutest cat I have ever seen in my life is a black and white cat. He meows at me for food and water and attention. He needs sleep, food and attention. — Jordan
I am thankful for my life. I am thankful for Mrs. Moser because she is the best. I am thankful for school. My friend, Miss Heath is the best. She makes learning fun. It is so fun. My friend plays with me at recess. I am thankful for everything! — Brinnleigh
———
Mrs. Zimmerman’s 2nd Grade Class
Jack Barrett — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my dog. My dog is cute. My dog is playful; when my dog is playful that means he has had a lot of sugar. He chases chickens when he is playful. I am thankful for my family. My family helps me. When my family helps me they are there for me. My family plays with me. My family gives me food. I am thankful for school. School is fun. You get to spend time with your friends. Learning is fun in school. I am thankful for many things.
Alexis Brunick — I am thankful for my family because they look out for me. They also keep me healthy. I am thankful for school because you get to see your friends. You also get to see your favorite teacher. I am thankful for Mrs. Zimmerman because she helps us learn. I love to learn. I love how she is so kind.
Brandon Crossman — I am thankful for oranges. I like when I get oranges at lunch. I am thankful for firefighters because they can put out fire. I am thankful for growing up because I want to be 18 so I can drive a motorcycle.
Arleigh Daisy — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my teachers because they help me learn. They teach me math. I am thankful for God. He made trees so we can breathe. He also made us. I am thankful for my sister. She gives me hugs. When I am not home, she looks for me.
Brad Drapeaux — In November we take time to think about what we are thankful for I am thankful for my dad. He helps other people. He loves me because I am the littlest one. I am thankful for my friends because my friends are good. My friends are nice. I am thankful for my brother because we have the same birthday. He helps me have fun. I am thankful for all these things.
Kinzley Griffith — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my family. They help me. They care for me. I am thankful for school. My teacher helps me learn. She makes me smart. I am thankful for my dog. She makes me happy. She plays with me. I am thankful for these things.
Ava Haas — In November we take our time to think about what we are thankful for. I am thankful for my brothers. They help me when I don’t feel good. They also play with me. I am thankful for my pets. My pets snuggle with me every night. My pets are so happy when I get home. I am thankful for my friends. My friends play with me. My friends help me when I get hurt.
Harper Heine — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my family because they love me. They play with me. Without them playing, I wouldn’t have much fun. I am thankful for God because he made the world. He made the trees so we can breathe. I am thankful for my house because I stay safe in my house. I can stay warn in the winter. I am thankful for those things and much, much more.
Declan Hoff — November is a time when we spend time together. I am thankful for my family. My family plays with me. My family helps me when I am hurt or sick. I am thankful for water. When I have a dry throat then I drink water. Water helps me stay alive. I am thankful for God. He let me come alive. He gives us food.
Beatrice Johnson — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my family. It is so fun spending time with my family. Playing board games is so fun! I am thankful for birthdays. It is so fun when it is someone’s birthday. I love my mom’s, dad’s, and even mine. The cake is so yummy! I am thankful for kid books. I have chapter books. They are so fun to read. The books are called Dragon Girls. These are all the things I am thankful for.
Mack Kindle — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for school. School is fun because you get to have recess time. Math is fun because we get to do timed test. I am thankful for my family. My family is very funny. My family is very, very nice. I am thankful for playing football, baseball, and basketball with my dad. I am thankful because you start to sweat and you get a workout in. All of that is what I am thankful for.
Elliott Kopp — I am thankful for a lot of things. I am thankful for my family because I like my family. Also, they take care of me. I am thankful for my school because you can learn things. It can be fun. I am thankful for food because you need food to survive. Also, it’s yummy!
Eliana Lopez — I am thankful for my brothers because they’re nice. I am thankful for my sister because she helps me. I am thankful for my class.
Brynlee Luke — In November we take time to think about what we are thankful for. I am thankful for God because he made the trees so we can breathe. I am thankful for God because he made the world. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they pay for the house. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they cook. I am thankful for school because it helps you learn. I am thankful for school because school helps me.
Maverick O’Gorman — In November I take time to think about what I am thankful for. I am thankful for my dogs. They snuggle with me when I am sad. They play with me. I am thankful for my friends because they play with me. They are helpful. I am thankful for my family. They make me feel better when I am sad. They help me when I am hurt.
Tanner Pederson — I am thankful many things. I am thankful for my family. They love me and I love them. They take care of me. I am thankful for God. He is always with us. He made the world. I am thankful for turkeys. They are yummy to eat. They have a good texture. I am thankful for many things.
Adeline Pennock — In November we take time with our family to think about what we are thankful for. I am thankful for my family. They are always there for me. Without them I would have nothing. I am thankful for God. Without him I am nothing. He made the air we breathe. I am thankful for my friends. My friends help me draw. They don’t let me down. I am thankful for many things.
Cambelle Poppe — I am thankful for my dogs. They are like a stuffed animal. They are so cute because they are my dogs. I am thankful for my friends. They are so nice to me. They are thankful for me too. I am thankful for my teachers. They are helpful to me. They are nice to me.
Portlyn Rechnagel — I am thankful for my dog Ollie. I love him. I am thankful for Max because he is my cousin. I am thankful for my grandpa because he is my favorite person. I am thankful for my grandma because she spoils me rotten. I am thankful for my grandparent’s dog, Jasper. He is very cute. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they are caring. I am thankful for my sister Athea because she is funny. I am thankful for my teacher, Mrs. Zimmerman because she encourages me. I am thankful for many things.
Finn Robinson — In November we’re supposed to be thankful. I am thankful for my families. They buy me a lot of things. I am thankful for doctors. Doctors help me when I am hurt. Doctors can help me when I get sick. I am thankful for food. I am thankful for food because it keeps me alive and keeps me healthy.
Trace Teichroew — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for holidays. You can celebrate fun holidays like Christmas and Easter. They are fun. If you celebrate holidays, you can get new stuff because you can get candy and presents. I am thankful for food and drinks. Food and drinks help us be hydrated. If you don’t drink water or eat food, you could die. I am thankful for my family. My family loves me and I love them. They care for me. I like that.
Korbin Wilkinson — I am thankful for me because I am the best. I am thankful for my mom because she’s nice and she lets me watch TV. I am thankful for Daddy. I am thankful for him because he’s my mom.
VIBORG-HURLEY
Second Grade
Sadie — I am thankful for people giving me, my mom, and my brother food. I am thankful for my family! I am thankful for my school. I am thankful for my dad.
Weston — I am thankful for mom and dad. I am thankful to have a roof and food. I am thankful for friends and sister. I am thankful for grandma and for a God. I am thankful for T.V.
James — I am thankful for having a dog and being alive. I am thankful for a family, God, and friends and having enough money to survive. I am thankful for holidays and to be in America. I am thankful for my name.
Sophia — I am thankful for my mom and my dad because they are nice. I’m thankful for my brothers and my life. I’m also thankful for the veterans’ because they served in the war and God and my church.
Lola — I’m thankful for my family and my friends. I am thankful for my friend Bo because he is nice. Why I am thankful for my family is because they raised me well. I am thankful to have a life because God made me. I am thankful for food and the world.
Oakley — I am thankful for my teacher because she teaches us every day and 8 hours a day. She is really nice, and she takes care of us every day.
Jada — I’m thankful for my friends. I’m thankful for the community center, girl scouts, and my family. I like being thankful because you get more friends.
Grady — I am thankful for my mom, dad, cousins, uncles, and aunts. I’m thankful for grandma, grandpa, family, friends, God, Jesus, and animals. I am also thankful for my uncle that died and for my grandpa and grandma that died too. Also, my grandma’s dog that died too.
Cara — My name is Cara, and I’m thankful for a lot of things. Like my school, my friends, and my family. I’m thankful for my school because it’s where I learn. I’m thankful for my friends because they are there when I need them. I’m thankful for my family because they’re a part of my life. But there is one more thing I’m thankful for, the people who died in war. I love Thanksgiving!!
Oliver — I am thankful for Carly. She helps me with vacuuming in the living room when mom tells me to do it.
Collin — I am thankful for my family because they care for me. They give me food too. They help me too, and they do fun stuff. The end.
Bentley — I am thankful for God and the world. I am also thankful for my mom, my pets, and my friends. I am also thankful for my teacher and my dad. I am thankful for my family.
Bo — I’m thankful for my mommy and daddy and my sister. I’m thankful for the people that are nice to me. I’m thankful for my friends and my family. I’m thankful for me. I’m thankful for everybody.
Brody — I am thankful for my house and family because it is important to me. I’m thankful for my friends and my teacher because she teaches me stuff. I’m also thankful for God because he is a great person, and he sacrificed a lot.
Aaliyah — I am thankful for my mom and dad and my little sister and my big sister. I am thankful for my veterans’. I am thankful for my family because they are thankful for me. I am thankful for grandma Kay.
Eli — Thanks for being the best. Mom and dad, thanks for the costume. You guys are the best, and I love you.
Khloie — I am thankful for mom and dad. You guys were brave. You guys are thankful for us, and I’m thankful for you. I’m happy that you are here. I love you all my life and thank you for letting me see my cousins. Thank you.
Alarik — I am thankful for Eli because when he’s at my house he helps me feel better when I feel sad. He plays with me on my favorite games. I am thankful for my dad because he is very nice to me.
Coy — I am thankful for my mom and my dad and the food we have today. I am thankful for the veterans, my sister, and my brother because they are thankful for me. You should be thankful for everything and everyone. Thank you for reading.
———
Mrs. Anderson’s 3rd grade
I am thankful for my family, food, and my house. First, I am thankful for my family because they help me. My family is special to me because they love me. Finally, I am thankful for food so I stay alive. My family is important to me because I love them. Next, I am thankful for my house because it protects me. I am thankful for my cats and dog and my brother. I am thankful for school, teachers, and my life. I am thankful for people with kindness and thankful for my dirtbike and my four wheeler and my snowmobile. In conclusion, I’m thankful for many things. — Lance Kolhoff
I am thankful for family, food,and water. First, I am thankful for my family because they care for me and my sisters. Next, I am thankful for food because it is special. It is sometimes healthy too. I am thankful for volleyball, video games, and my fourwheeler because it helps me have something to do in the summer. Finally, water because it is healthy. In conclusion, I’m thankful for family food, water, and life. — Hayden Raville
I am thankful for school, parents, and farmers. First, I am thankful for farmers they grow food for us. Next, I am thankful for school because teachers help us learn how to spell. Finally, I am thankful for my parents because they feed me and give me a bed. In conclusion, I’m thankful for school, parents, and farmers. I’m also thankful that God is very special to me because he gave us life. Next, I am thankful for my pets because they play with me. Finally, I am thankful for my house because I have somewhere to live. Also, I am thankful for grandma and grandpa because they let me cook with them and bake them. — Evan Heirigs
I am thankful for my pets, God and my family. First, I am thankful for pets. They mean a lot to me because they are cute. Next, I am thankful for God. He is special to me because he made the earth. Also, I am thankful for my family because they help us. Last but not least, my house. — Kynslee Sturzenbecher
I am thankful for Bailey, my family, and my friends. First, I am thankful for Bailey. Bailey gives me loyalty. Next, I am thankful for my family. My family gives me laughter. Finally, I am thankful for my friends. My friends help me when I am hurt. I am thankful for my mom and dad. My mom and my dad care for me. I am thankful for my brothers. My brothers share with me. I am thankful for my dog. My dog helps me when I am sick. I am thankful for my cats. M y cats give me loyalty. I am thankful for my grandpa and my grandma. My grandpa and my grandma give me laughter and loyalty. — Brooke Engelbrecht
I am thankful for my family, teachers, and my friends. First I am thankful for my teachers. My teachers mean a lot to me because they teach me stuff. Next I am thankful for my family. Family are special to me because they really care for me. Finally, I am thankful for my friends. Friends are important to me because they are nice, kind, and helpful. In conclusion I’m thankful for my family, teachers, and my friends. I’m also thankful for my pets, my water, and my food. My food keeps me from being hungry and keeps me healthy. My water keeps me hydrated and from being thirsty it also gives me energy. I’m also thankful for my books and drawing. I like my books because they make me better at words. I’m thankful for my drawings because they remind me of when I was younger or when I did it. It keeps me calm also. I am thankful for my class, my life, and my games. My class is kind and thankful. My life is a good thing, it is the best thing to have. My games keep me interested and make me not bored when I’m bored. I’m thankful for my fourwheeler. — Aiden Lagler
I am thankful for my family, friends, and food. First, I am thankful for my family. My family means a lot to me because they love me. Next, I am thankful for my friends. My friends are special to me because they play with me. Finally I’m thankful for food. Food is important to me because I will not starve. In conclusion, I am thankful for family, friends, and food. — Oliver Steele
I am thankful for family, doctors and my grandma. First, I am thankful for my family. Family means a lot to me because they take care of me. Next, I am thankful for doctors. Grandpa is special to me because he loves me. Finally, I am thankful for grandmas. Freedom is important to me too because it is a rule to the world. I am thankful for God because he was the creator. I am thankful for friends because they help me through my problems. I am thankful for food because if we didn’t have food we would starve. I am thankful for water because if we didn’t have water we will get sick. In conclusion, I am thankful for many things. — Pyper Bursing
I am thankful for my family, friends, and God. My first thankful for family second i am thankful for God because God created everything. Third thing I am thankful for is friends. They are nice to you and love me and sport me. I am thankful for everything because i just like everything the way it is. I am thankful for my house because it protects me from a storm. I am thankful for food and water. I am thankful my dog because she is nice to me. — Zoe Chaussee
I am thankful for my family, my house, and food. First, I am thankful for my family. My family means a lot to me because they protect me. Next, I am thankful for my house. My house is special to me because it keeps me safe. Finally, I am thankful for food. Food is important to me because it keeps me alive. In conclusion, I’m thankful for my family, my house, and food. I am also thankful for school because they help me learn and get smarter. I am thankful for Dolly, my dog because she is so fuzzy and sweet. She is also super smart. I am thankful for friends because they play with me and care. I am thankful for books because they are awesome and interesting. I am thankful for America because we have freedom. I am thankful for Mrs. Anderson because she is so nice and awesome. I am thankful for water because it helps me stay hydrated. — Tressa Weier
I am thankful for my family, food, water, electricity, friends, veterans, farmers, and my dogs. First, I am thankful for my family because they protect me from people I do not know. Next, I’m thankful for food and water. They are special to me because they keep me full and hydrated. Finally, I’m thankful for electricity because then you can actually see. In conclusion, I’m thankful for my family, food, water, and electricity. I’m also thankful for friends because they keep you company when you’re bored. I’m thankful for school because without it I wouldn’t be able to learn. Am also thankful for the veterans that fought in the war. I’m thankful for God who protected all of us. I’m also thankful for farmers because they grow food for the people that live there. They grow foods like corn, beans, and gardens that probably have a lot of food in them. I’m thankful for my two dogs. Their names are Cain and jaz. Cain is 8 months old Jaz is 11 years old Cain is a he and jaz is a she jaz is more lazy than Cain is more wild than jaz is but that’s okay right. I’m also thankful for cars because then you can get around better than walking and also cars have air conditioning which is good because then if its winter and it’s cold outside you can put the air conditioning on hot and you won’t be cold plus who wants to be cold. I’m thankful for phones because then you can contact each other when something bad happens or when you need to tell someone something and you’re not with them. It’s also super useful when you need something. I’m also thankful for teachers because they teach you smart stuff like how to subtract and add numbers. — Taya Flyger
I am thankful for my family, my dog and my friends. First, I am thankful for my family. They mean so much to me because they play with me and they love me a lot. Next, I am thankful for my dog. My dog is special to me because she cuddles with me a lot and her name is Petsy. Finally, I am thankful for friends. They are important to me because they play with me whenever I want to and they always help me up and they are my companion. AND THANK YOU FOR READING MY I AM THANKFUL STORY. — Briggs Hauger
I’m thankful for my family and friends, I’m thankful for food, water, and my home. First, I’m thankful for my friends and family because they support me even when I’m mad, sad or hurt. Next, I’m thankful for food and water. Food and water is special to me because without them I would die! I’m thankful for my home because without a house I would die to almost all bad weather! I’m Thankful for my pets because they are loyal to me and they are always there when I come home from a hard school day! I’m also thankful for the computer I’m typing this on! In conclusion I’m thankful for friends and family, food, water, my home, pets, and this computer. — Dallas Oltmanns
THANKFUL. I am thankful for my family, my home, and friends. First, I am thankful for food. School means a lot to me also because my teachers help me a lot. Next I am thankful for GOD and Jesus. My cats are important to me because I have fun playing with them. Finally I am thankful for sports. My mom and dad are important to me because they help me a lot. In conclusion, I’m thankful for family, home, and friends. — Ian Nelson
I am thankful for all the kids and my friends.
I am also thankful for school.
I am thankful for my brother, his name is Brody.
I am thankful for my new Lego room and all my Legos
I am thankful for Miss Landi because she helps me with my school work.
I am most thankful for my Parents. — Hudson Walsh
I am thankful for my family, God, and doctors. First I am thankful for my family because I would be lonely without them. Next, I am thankful for God. God is special to me because he is the creator. Finally, I am thankful for doctors. Doctors are important to me because when I’m sick they give me medicine. In conclusion I’m for family, God, and doctors. I am thankful for food because if there wasn’t food I would be hungry. I am thankful for water because I would be very thirsty without it. I am thankful for school because I wouldn’t be smart without it. I am thankful for teachers, especially Mrs. Anderson, because they help us learn. In conclusion, I am thankful for many things in my life. — Munroe Boyer
I am thankful for my family, my mom, and my great Grandma Mary. I am thankful for my uncle, aunt because they are a part of my family and I love them. Next, I am thankful for God because he made us and I’m very thankful for him for making us. Finally, I am thankful for food because we need food to survive. In conclusion, I’m thankful for doctors, teachers, and all the people who have been nice towards me. I’m thankful for my best friends because they always play with me during recess. I’m also thankful for the sun because without it we wouldn’t be alive. I’m thankful for my brother too. He’s very nice towards me and he’s the best. — Madalyn Down
I’m thankful for my family because they come to every birthday of mine. I am thankful for food because some kids don’t have enough, but I do. I’m also thankful for my house because it keeps me warm and protects me. Lastly, I am thankful for school because it helps me learn. — Harmony Sunderland
I am thankful for my friends because at my author school I had a lot of friends. I am thankful for my parents because they help me with my homework and they give you food and they like you. Lastly, I am thankful for many things in my life. — Jayden Ambriz
I am thankful for my family, food and doctors. First, I am thankful for my family. My family means a lot to me because they protect me. Next, I am thankful for food because it gives me energy. Lastly, I am thankful for doctors because they help me when I am sick. In conclusion, I’m thankful for family, food, and doctors. I am also thankful for my friends because they help me when I am hurt. — Quinn Schaeffer
I am thankful for my family, my dog, and God. First, I am thankful for my family. Family means a lot to me because family helps me when I need help. Next, I am thankful for my dog. My dog is special because she is good at snuggling. Finally, I am thankful to our God. Our God is important to me because he made us. In conclusion, I’m thankful for my family, my dog, and God. — Tre Robinson
I’m thankful for my family, my home, and food and water. First, I’m thankful for my family. My family means a lot to me because they love and care for me. Next, I’m thankful for my home. It is special to me because it’s safe and I can sleep there. Finally, I’m thankful for food and water. They are special to me because we can not live without them. In conclusion, I’m thankful for family, a home, and food and water. — Weston VanDriel
I am thankful for my school, family, and friends. First, I am thankful for friends. Friends are special to me because they play with me. Next, I am thankful for my family. Family means a lot to me because they love me. Finally, I am thankful for school. School is important to me because I learn there. In conclusion, I’m thankful for my school, family, and friends. — Hudson Hoesing
———
4th grade
Annabel Lee Robin Simon — This holiday season, I am thankful for my family and friends helping me through the year, how much food I have. I am thankful for my family and a place I can go. the people I can see the people that help the people who help the concrete. kindness help loving caring to the people .AND I’M SUPER DUPER thankful for my life.
Ashley — This holiday season, I am thankful for my Mom, my dog, my Grandma and Grandpa, my friends, my teachers, my sister, my dad, my brother, my toys, my books at home, my school, and my house
Aspen — This holiday season, I am thankful for Family and everything people gave me for Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, Birthday, Valentines day, and New years eve. Christmas and all of the presents from and every holiday that I get presents. I am thankful for Everything i got in life. For my birthday I got a Hunting bow and I am really, really thankful for that, because that cost a lot of money to buy. Along with that I got a target hand puller, arrows. All that together cost about $1,000 together. Then what i got for other stuff is that i got clothes, blankets, money, slime, A lamp. All that put together is about $1,054. That is a lot so I am thankful for all that.
Blake — This holiday season, I am thankful for family a.k.a miss Landi aka mom and dad aka miss thom, soda, youtube, pokemon and amulet books
Charlie — This holiday season, I am thankful for all the things I have most kids could only dream of half the things I have. So this holiday season I am thankful for the things I have, and my family some kids don’t have nice loving mom to greet them when they walk in the door or a dad who would do anything for his family or a brother whos the best little brother in the world. Some kids don’t have a nice warm home cooked meal every night or have a mom who made them a room for them to play in with friends in or a dad who works 5-6 days a week for almost 9 hours a day for his family. I also have a nice warm bed to sleep in at night. Just before you get upset about that ps5 that you wanted or that new phone or the new notebook you wanted. Just think of the things you do have and think of how lucky you are to have these things, and even if you didn’t have anything that would be okay because family the only thing that you really need. So be thankful for the things that you do have because when there gone your gonna wish you actually cared about them. Because I know when you lose someone or something you love it sucks allot. THE END
Clayton Lyons — This holiday season,1. I am thankful for early snow and a family to keep me warm during the cold 2.im also thankful for such good friends 3. I am thankful for such a good teacher and TA ever 4. Such good sisters and cosins 5. I’m thankful for my parents letting me go to church.6. I am also thankful for a very cool friend named lincoln.
Crew Nelsen — This holiday season, I am thankful for family and friends, farmers’ food, my teachers and school. And especially Jesus. The reason that I am thankful for this stuff is because my family loves me and nobody can take that from me.
Dax Benson — This holiday season, I am thankful for My family, and friends and the people who serve our country .and all the people around me and my grandparents and my cousins and everybody that is kind to. The people that I now and thanks for everybody that helps me. Everybody that has ben nice to me and who has ben kind to me and that everybody that has ever ben nice to me I am thankful for them. But I am most thankful for my mom and my sister I am thankful for my mom and my sister because they help me with my homework and they help me with wrestling and basketball. I am thankful for my friends because they are nice to me and they do everything for me. I am thankful for my teachers because they are really nice to me and everybody else.
Ellie — This holiday season, I am thankful for the snow because my sister and me dig tunnels with are suvles and and then are cats go through the tunnel. This season I am so excited because my cat named: Pee Wee has never seen snow before and I am excited to see her go through the tunnel of snow that me and my sister Allison made for her. I have a lot of cats. One of the cats’ names are: meatloaf and also ice cream. Ice cream and meatloaf are twins. This is ice cream and meatloafs first time seeing snow like Pee Wee. I also have a cat named: Kee wee and this is Kee wees second time seeing snow. I can’t wait for a lot of snow to come!
Elliott — This holiday season, I am thankful for my family, friends, food, toys, gifts, and everything. I’m thankful for my family because they give me what i need. They provide me with a roof and food and clothes and stuff i need. If it wasn’t for my family i wouldn’t be here. And if it wasn’t for my 2 brothers and 2 sisters i would feel lonely.
Emma Willi — This holiday season, I am thankful for my friends and family, my family because they help my other family members and me, they try to help when you need them because they are very helpful! My friends because they will help you when needed and always be there for anyone they can do cool things for you they can teach you things to! Both are very helpful and thankful for everyone and themselves, they will do anything for you no matter what and they will be there for you, so be helpful and kind to other people and yourself help others help yourself be nice be grateful be nice to nature animals friends family teachers students farmers vets doctors nurse daycare people and you!
Evelyn — This holiday season, I am thankful for my teachers, friends, school, cusens, pets, usa, and most importantly family. Our country is the most important thing of them all because we all live there soldiers protect us for all our lives and we won so if you see the flag make sure you say thank you they happy holiday and thank you.
Jaxsen — This holiday season, I am thankful for my family and friends and also for being good at sports. I have so much fun I am thankful for my teachers and my cousins. And neighbors for helping me and my family. I’m grateful for helping us and I am grateful for food but I Have so much fun playing football. i’m really thankful I can play.
Jazayln — This holiday season, I am thankful for my mom. And im thankful for my whole family on my dad side. Also my whole family from my mom’s side. im thankful for my mom putting food in my belly.im thankful for any thing my mom and my dad gets me for christmas. Because they dont have to give me anything. But they choose to give me something anyway.im thankful for my mom/my dog. Because me and my mom always wanted a puppy. In she kept talking about she was going to get a puppy. In she called me like after school and she surprised me and my brother. In then coco the dog was part of the family. im also thank ful for my bestfriends the end good byeeeee.
Jeremiah — This holiday season, I am thankful for joy and presents and hot coco with marshmallows and santa claus and snow and i never seen the snow so this is my first time seeing snow it is so cold but i like christmas and wish all of you a merry christmas to all of you.
Justhing — This holiday season, I am thankful for my family and friends because they are always there for me and are always kind and sweet.
Katherine — This holiday season, I am thankful for my family, friends, food, siblings, grandparents, my dog, church, my toys, my home, God, Jesus, veterans, The Marine Corps, earth, school, teachers, scientists, family gatherings, cars, classmates, the angels watching over me, my life, school supplies, money, and radios.
Kinsley Rose Knudsen — This holiday season, I am thankful for my family, friends, and I am super thankful for food, and my bestie Kinzie zimmerman, and food, and I am SUPER DUPER DUPER thankful for my life. I am going to have a blast on Thanksgiving because im going to tell my parent all of the things im thankful for!!!
Kinzie — This holiday season, I am thankful for everybody around me and my family. And snow, not much snow. Also my horses. And that they got their winter coats. Also, they are healthy. And that it has not dropped below zero, thank goodness. And I’m grateful for Christmas, and my cousin’s birthday, and my birthday. Also our country, and state. And rodeos, and new friends, like Abby Kaylie and Ella. I also thank the teachers and my school. And grama and grandpa, Also my other grandparents, And that they come to my house this thanksgiving. Also When we go to the one I talked about before the house, for Christmas we get huge presents!
Lachlan — This holiday season, I am thankful for food, family, and going to church. And for the love god gives me. And for family gatherings and for the people serving our country. I am also thankful for siblings, warm clothes, a house, And loving parents, money.
Landry — This holiday season, I am thankful for, family, friends, brothers and sisters, cousins. Because they are there for you when you need them.
Lincoln Melle — This holiday season, I am thankful for: 1: My family because they take care of me and help me. 2: My friends because they always have my back. 3: water because it keeps me hydrated. 4: food because it keeps my hunger up.
Lynn — This holiday season, I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my grandpa and grandma, my sister, my pet, my friends, my teachers, my brother, my school, god, jesus, my great grades in school, my toys that I have, and my classmates.
Lyric — This holiday season, I am thankful for my class and family and pets.
Patience — This holiday season, I am thankful for my family, my friends, and new years eve, christmas, ester, thanksgiving, and school, my puppy, my dog, and the snow.
Riley — This holiday season, I am thankful for my friends and family and my country. and the army for serving and freedom and. People who are nice to us and then wor nice to you.
Scottlyn Becker — This holiday season, I am thankful for: My family, my friends, and all the people around me who care for me cherish me and are kind to me no matter how they treat me, I still care for them. I am thankful for my family because: God has created all of us and has chose me to be with this family and I am thankful for that. I am thankful for my friends because: My friends are like family to me and friends/family will always be there for me. I am thankful for the people around me because: Even if I don’t know them I will always care for every buddy around me. THE END.
Turner — This holiday season, I am thankful for my family because they help me do stoff I am thankful for Is my friends and my techers and my cousins and my earth neighbors and my extended family and my brothers and sister and people who help me.
Wally — This holiday season, I am thankful for my family and my teacher and my coach and my friends. and my neighbors for hleping me learn to ride a horse. and my mom and dad for the food. and your kindness and love. and suport.
Alexander — This holiday season, I am thankful for the weather, family, friends, food, community, our town, and shelter. I hope everyone is safe and healthy, everyone take care of others. Try to spend time with family and friends as much as you can because it would be nice to be with them and they probably want to see you. Have a great day and stay safe, healthy, and happy. Have a great thanksgiving to everyone and be thankful for everything like family, friends, food shelter, and the weather.
Zayden — This holiday season, I am thankful for Christmas, family, and friends. The reasons I’m Thankful for these things are. First Christmas we get to celebrate Jesus and the day he was born. Also get to spend time with family and friends and also get gifts. Second Family. I’m thankful for my family because they are always there for me. They cook and clean. I wouldn’t have a clean room if it weren’t for my mom. and my brothers are kind of annoying. Last friends. I’m thankful for my friends because my life would be really boring without my friends. They are funny and always have my back and I play football with them alot. So in conclusion I’m thankful for a lot of things like my friends, family and christmas. There are a lot of things I’m thankful for but there are too many to list.
WEBSTER SCHOOL
Webster JrK/Mrs. Duchscher & Mrs. Ellis
I am thankful for my dog Bella, my Grandpa, and my bike. — Clint Arens
I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my dog Peppers, and my sister Capri. — Blair Becker
I am thankful for my Grandpa and Grandma, toys, and pepperoni pizza. — Mavrick Braunesreither
I am thankful for myself, my food, and mom and dad. — Lincoln Crissey
I am thankful for my Grandmas and Grandpas, my friends and teachers, my family and the sun. I am thankful for dresses, ponytails, earrings, princesses, and braids. — Nyxxen Garvey
I am thankful for my parents, toys, baths, and hanging out with my dad. — Kori Goolsby
I am thankful for mom and dad, friends, Grandma and Grandpa. — Ally Haynes
I am thankful for my dad and mom, my brother, and chocolate. — Asher Hojem
I am thankful for my big dog Clifford, my teddy bear Grace, and my kitty Genie. — Lydia Hubbard
I am thankful for people like Paislee and Asher, coloring paper, stickers, and books. — Jerry Huber
I am thankful for animals, family, and teachers. — Landon Kerr
I am thankful for my mom and dad, teachers, play dough, and books. — Axel Merkwan
I am thankful for my dad and mom, my brother Keston, my sisters Karissa, Carli, McKinley, my cousin Claire, and my friend Johnnaleen. — Lauryn Mollman
I am thankful for my mom, jello, socks, and shark shoes. — Nathanael Perez
I am thankful for my dogs Dixie and Jake, asking my mom to go to Grandma’s house, and when my mom takes me to the park. — Paislee Peterson
I am thankful for my mom and dad, my teddy bear, and my brothers Brayden, Tate, and Donovan. — Hendrix Sealey
I am thankful for my mom giving me hugs, my dad tucking me in bed and giving me my blanket, and my teacher’s hugs. — Johnnaleen Torres
I am thankful for my mom and dad giving me hugs, my excavator toy, and my mom’s kisses before I go to sleep. — Aidan Tramp
———
Webster Kindergarten
Nuria — I am thankful for my mom cooking and for my dad taking me to the park. I am thankful for my sisters.
Kingston — I am thankful for buying my mom a new TV. I am thankful for my toys. I am thankful for my sister and cousins watching TV.
Kenzleigh — I am thankful for school. I am thankful for my mom and dad.
Zavier — I am thankful for my friends Riley and Hartley. I am thankful for school.
Adeline — I am thankful for helping my mom wash the dishes and my toys. I am thankful for food.
Bexley G. — I am thankful for having my grandma and her kindness. I am also thankful for having my friends and family.
Amelia — I am thankful for dance class and my parents.
Jennifer — I am thankful for our teachers and doll houses. I am thankful for books.
Jayce — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my grandpa.
Saphira — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my class and my friends.
Jesse — I am thankful for being nice and toys.
Riley — I am thankful for my friends and my friends. I am thankful for my teacher.
Jackson — I am thankful for the school and my friends. I am thankful for God.
Corbin — I am thankful for my friends and playing soccer.
Bexley S. — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my mom and dad making food. I am thankful for school.
Sawyer — I am thankful for my family and home.
Stella — I am thankful for school. I am thankful for my mom, dad, Eli, and Sawyer.
Alena — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my grandma, grandpa, and new baby cousin.
Malinali — I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my cousins and friends.
Hartley — I am thankful for my parents and grandparents. I am thankful for school and all of my friends.
Bradan — I am thankful for my family and my friends. I am thankful for my home.
Layne — I am thankful for friends and food. I am thankful for going to Chrises house.
Alton — I am thankful for hugging and sharing.
Mimi — I am thankful for all of my friends and school. I am thankful for my family and teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.