• A report was received at 4:04 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident on Pine St.
• A report was received at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Cedar Terrace.
• A report was received at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on Walnut St.
• A report was received at noon Thursday of theft on Broadway Ave. A vehicle was reportedly purchased with a check on a closed account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.