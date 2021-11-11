Want a fun way to show your love for your local library? The Yankton Community Library Foundation will be selling T-shirts, crew neck sweatshirts and hoodies with the library logo: “Yankton Community Library, Books are just the beginning.” Assorted colors and sizes from youth to 4XL are available.
Order forms are available at the front desk or can be requested through email at library@cityofyankton.org. Orders will be accepted through Nov. 29. Payment will be required at the time that the order is placed. Shirts will be available for pickup after Dec. 13.
All proceeds will go to the Yankton Community Library Foundation. The Yankton Community Library is located at 515 Walnut Street.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
