CASES DISPOSED: JUNE 10-16, 2023
Keefer Dean Smith, 606 W. Riverside Drive, Apt. D, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Wayne Anthony Boula, Springfield; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint/petition; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Zachary Rus, Sioux Center, Iowa; Operate boat without proper equipment; $132.50.
Joshua Aaron Cox, Freeman; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Alex C. Hansen, Vermillion; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Dawn Marie McBride, Pierre; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary – 3rd degree; $6,566.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended and 5 days credit; Burglary – 3rd degree; Recharged by information; Burglary – 2nd degree; Recharged by complaint/petition.
Vanessa Carlson, Centerville; Burglary – 2nd degree; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Glenn Lee Andersen, Junior, 2005 Ross St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Chelsea Tyler Sealey, 1200 Belair Road, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Taylor Michael Portillo, 2908 Wedgewood Dr., Yankton; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; $126.50.
Nina S. Meredith, Wausa, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Jatell Leann Lambert, 100 Robin St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Richard James Drapeaux, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 37, Yankton; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 29 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Curtis Paul Weidenbach, Sioux Falls; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Thomas Never Miss A Shot, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Possession of unauthorized items in jail; $96.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended; Possession of unauthorized items in jail; Recharged by information.
Tomicka Kenisha Jones, 200 E. 15th St. #4, Yankton; Stop at flashing red signal; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jane Patrice Wuestewald, 910 W. 11th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Joan Alice Tappe, 2504 Dorian Drive, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ashley Nichole Jarvis, Tyndall; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Seth Fredric Hinz, 310 Tulip Lane, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Ronald Sedillo, 114 E. 3rd St., Apt. 201, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II Information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; Recharged by information.
Heaven Neveah Rave, Niobrara, Neb.; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Wilma Jean Simonsen, Menno; Fail to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Mark Allen Boese, Tyndall; Seat belt violation; $25.
Matthew Keith Stowe, 1110 Ferdig St., Bldg. 5, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alyssa Shontae Jones, Lower Brule; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Stefan Christopher Moffenbier, 415 Linn St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $78.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Clarence Michael Seth Rinker, 301 Bunker Ln. #14, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Curtis Allen Fuchs, Wagner; Overweight on axle; $280.50.
Genoveva Raquel Jones, Las Cruces, N.M.; Municipal speeding; $151.50.
Brea Renee Lucht Frick Wendt, 115 Robin St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Mary Ellen White, 1804 Summit St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Devon Marquell Garrett, 113 Mack Dr., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Aliyah Mae Howard, Mitchell; Purchase, receive, consume, possession tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Thiphavanh Soukthavong, Brandon; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Lori Rene Sletten, Viborg, Left-turning vehicle-manner of making turn; $132.50.
Reid Robert Oliver Lande, Beresford; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; $3,467.39; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 4 days credit.
Anthony Earl Weber, 114 3rd St., Yankton; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Jonathan Richard Burks, 916 Pine St., Apt. A, Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Kenneth James Meisenhoelder, Tripp; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jacob Carl Warriner, 44147 307th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Clair J. Wieseler, St. Helena, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Melissa Bishop, 603 Green St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Steven Alvin Williams, Vermillion; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Reid Robert Oliver Lande, Beresford; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; $1,604.19; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 4 days credit.
Ray Anthony Jackson, 100 W. 5th Street, Yankton; Possession of unauthorized items in jail; $96.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended; Possession of unauthorized items in jail; Recharged by information.
Carly Marie Souhrada, Springfield; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Patrice Laurett Thompson, Chaska, Minn.; No driver’s license; $132.50.
