Man Resentenced In ‘11 Death

A man convicted in the 2011 shooting death of a Yankton woman was resentenced Tuesday to slightly reduced terms.
Nicholas Hines, who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Brianna Knoll, was handed a 100-year sentence with 25 suspended and credit given for time served since April 19, 2011. Some items of restitution were also included.
In 2012, Hines, then 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Brianna Marie Knoll, 25, in Yankton. He received a 200-year sentence to a state penitentiary with 100 years suspended and credit for 408 days for time spent in the county jail. First Circuit Judge Glen Eng initially sentenced Hines, but he has since retired.
According to the Press & Dakotan, Hines alleged in 2019 that “he was deprived of his civil and constitutional rights by State and County administrators/officials/employees, under color of law and while he has been incarcerated at SDSP,” according to court documents. “Plaintiff asserts and maintains both State and local Officials — The Defendants, acting under ‘color,’ but without actual authority, have intentionally altered and changed Plaintiff’s Court ordered sentence.”
In 2021, Hines’ original sentence was vacated and a new sentencing was ordered.
Tuesday’s resentencing hearing was overseen by First Circuit Judge Patrick Smith. The courtroom was nearly full during the nearly six-hour proceedings.
Yankton County State’s Attorney Rob Klimisch called members of Knoll’s family to share their memories of Brianna and testify how her death has affected them.
This included her sister Carly, who said the killing harmed the dynamic of the family.
“Nick took everything from Brianna,” she told the court. “I watched my parents become suicidal at times.”
She added that it heavily factored into her parents’ separation, and that she felt the original sentence had been a fair one.
Next, Brianna’s father, Jeff, was called to the stand.
“I lost my best friend of 25 years — my daughter Brianna” he said.
He referred to Hines as a “cowardly, back-shooting boy” and said he believed that Hines should be under supervision the rest of his life and that the penitentiary in Sioux Falls would be the appropriate place for that.
The final witness called to the stand was Brianna’s mother, Bonnie, who was asked to provide a voice for Brianna.
“(Brianna) had lots of friends,” Bonnie said. “She had a big group of friends.”
Bonnie talked about Brianna’s life, what she knew of her daughter’s relationship with Hines and how Brianna had tried to help him with his struggles with alcohol and drug addictions. She was asked to recount her recollections of the evening of April 8, 2011, much of which she had spent with Brianna. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. the next morning. During Bonnie’s testimony, Klimisch showed the court several threatening text messages sent by Hines to Brianna from the days, hours and minutes leading up to the shooting, along with three voicemails. He also presented several crime scene photos.
Bonnie said she saw 60 years as a fair sentence for Hines, adding that several professional interventions and the help her daughter tried to give him ultimately failed.
“All of these things Nick is appealing doesn’t change the fact that he killed her,” she said. “He has had so many chances to change … he doesn’t need another.”
Hines’ attorney, Timothy Whalen, didn’t call any witnesses, using his closing argument to note that Hines has maintained his story that it was a fight that had gone out of control and the shooting was an accident. Whalen also pointed out that this was a unique case where a sentence could be rendered on someone who had been incarcerated for a long time and had shown growth over time, becoming what he characterized as a model prisoner who has helped fellow inmates at the penitentiary.
“We have a person today who is vastly different,” Whalen said.
However, Klimisch, argued that addiction couldn’t be an excuse for Hines’ actions, noting that he was “wound” well before the early morning of April 9, 2011, and that the facts justified substantial time. He also noted that Hines had accumulated three pages of infractions during his time in prison.
“He’s never even said sorry for what he did,” Klimisch said. “There’s no change in this person.”
Klimisch also said Judge Eng’s original sentence had been a fair one.
Nick Hines spoke in his defense for nearly two hours.
“I know many of you will find my words meaningless and hollow,” he said. “I’m very, very guilty of manslaughter.”
He spoke about his relationship with Brianna, discussed the night of the incident where he once again claimed that the gun had gone off accidentally and only been intended as a way of scaring Brianna. He also detailed how he felt the case had been mishandled at points.
Following Hines’ testimony, Smith told him that as he had pleaded to first-degree manslaughter he could get up to life in prison.
“By your facts, you face a life sentence,” Smith said. “We are almost 12 years removed and look how many people are here. … You created a permanent loss.”
However, Smith said he saw Whalen’s point about this being a unique case where he’s been able to see some real growth in Hines.
“I have a crystal ball and see you are not the man you were (12 years ago),” Smith said.
Smith added that he believes that Hines will be eligible for parole around ages 65-70.
