‘Pooch Plunge’ Set To Return Tuesday

Like teaching an old dog a new trick, a familiar event takes place in a new location next week when the Heartland Humane Society and the City of Yankton Parks host the 10th annual Pooch Plunge at the Huether Family Aquatics Facility on Tuesday, Aug. 24,, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (Adventure Pool and the Splash Pad only.)
“The Pooch Plunge is one of our favorite nights to promote positive pet ownership. I encourage the public to this wonderful gathering of friendly dogs who have an absolute blast together,” says Kerry Feilmeier, director of the Heartland Humane Society (HHS).
HHS will accept a free-will donation. Proceeds from the Pooch Plunge will go toward the care of shelter pets and supplies.
“In the past, the cover charge has been $5 per dog. However, some people want to donate more, and that’s super helpful,” Feilmeier said. “Heartland also wants to ensure every dog owner who’d like to participate could do so, whether they had the money or not. This event is about celebrating pets, and we want to welcome everyone who believes in treating animals kindly.
“Heartland Humane Society is beyond thankful at the cooperation and support of the City of Yankton Parks & Rec department for continuing to support The Pooch Plunge.”
A human companion must accompany each dog. Both are invited to swim. Lifeguards will be on duty. All leashed dogs should have a collar, carry ID tags, be properly licensed, vaccinated and in good health to participate. (Be prepared to clean up after your dogs.)
HHS operates with a small staff of four full-time employees and three-part time employees. They rely on about 75-90 active shelter volunteers to keep the shelter programming in top shape.
As summer wraps up, many HHS volunteers resign from their duties to return to college, school and teaching positions. On average, HHS has about a 30% turnaround in August and April each year. Volunteers are needed.
Opportunities exist between the hours of 8 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week. Volunteers are requested to take a “shift,” meaning they come on the same day and time each week to ensure the animals’ needs are met.
“Volunteers are a crucial part of getting animals out of the kennels to exercise and engage with humans,” Feilmeier said. “We also need volunteers who don’t mind scrubbing down dirty kennels and feeding pets, and we’ll also accept help in the laundry room.”
In addition, many shelter volunteers help with off-site events such as meet-and-greets or visiting schools and nursing homes with pets.
Joining the board of directors is also a volunteer opportunity. The board members focus on making sure the shelter has an adequate and functional facility, has the financial means to maintain the organization, and develops the policies and procedures to represent the values of HHS.
Another need for volunteers: Fosters are needed who can foster short-term, long-term or day trips. They may take a dog to work with them one or two days a week or “petnap,” which is to take home and hang out for the afternoon but return later that day.
“Our biggest need is fosters for puppies, injured animals recovering before adoption, and for animals who show signs of stress in the shelter environment,” Feilmeier said. “Usually, older cats and dogs fall into this category.”
Fosters decide when and which animal they want to oversee. The shelter can supply everything needed to foster, making it a zero-investment contribution. Staff also find the adopters, although fosters are encouraged to market and promote their foster pet and help attract new adopters.
To learn more, email hhspets@gmail.com, stop by or call 664-4244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.