2019-2020 Scholastic Awards
Bender, Michael — Jody Sage Memorial Scholarship (Jody Sage Family))
Bender, Michael — John Simel Memorial Scholarship (John Simel Family))
Bender, Michael — Marvin & Kathleen Teget Scholarship (Marvin & Kathleen Teget Foundation)
Bender, Michael — Military - Army National National Guard (Military - National Guard)
Binder, Maddie — Jackie Husman Memorial Scholarship (Yankton Child Protection Team)
Bonneau, Donald — Rensselaer Medalist Award (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)
Bruening, Lauren — Chopper Johnson Memorial Scholarship (Chopper Johnson Foundation)
Bruening, Lauren — First Dakota Student Scholarship (First Dakota National Bank)
Bruening, Lauren — Kaitlyn Ann Erickson Memorial Scholarship (Erickson Family)
Bruening, Lauren — Rosamond Burgi-Hall Scholarship (Yankton College)
Bruening, Lauren — Yankton Education Association Scholarship (Yankton Education Association)
Bruening, Lauren — Yankton School District Community Service Scholarship (YHS Multi-Scholarship)
Bruening, Lauren — YHS Student Council Scholarship (YHS Student Council)
Curran, Christian — Catholic United Financial Scholarship (Catholic United Financial)
Dannenbring, Liliana — Rosamond Burgi-Hall Scholarship (Yankton College)
Dayhuff, Billi Jo — Phyllis Ann Hunhoff Memorial Scholarship (Hunhoff Family)
Dutrow, Reid — First National Bank of Omaha Scholarship (First National Bank of Omaha)
Dutrow, Reid — John & Lyndall Cornette Elks Memorial Scholarship (Cornette Family / Elks)
Dutrow, Reid — Marvin & Kathleen Teget Scholarship (Marvin & Kathleen Teget Foundation)
Dutrow, Reid — Roy Anderson Post #12 (Roy Anderson Post #12 - American Legion)
Dutrow, Reid — Yankton Lions Club (Yankton Lions Club)
Dutrow, Reid — Yankton Rotary Foundation Scholarship (Yankton Rotary Club)
Eichacker, Ryan — Catholic United Financial Scholarship (Catholic United Financial)
Eidsness, Lauren — P.E.O. Sisterhood Scholarship - Yankton Chapter AS (Yankton PEO Chapter AS)
Eidsness, Lauren — Rosamond Burgi-Hall Scholarship (Yankton College)
Eidsness, Lauren — Yankton Lions Club (Yankton Lions Club)
Eidsness, Lauren — YHS Class of 1957 Scholarship (YHS Multi-Scholarship)
Fanta, Mary — Catholic United Financial Scholarship (Catholic United Financial)
Fedde, Alysandra — Bon Homme Electric Scholarship (Bon Homme Yankton Electric / Basin Electric Power Cooperative)
Fedde, Alysandra — Daughters of the American Revolution (Good Citizens Award )
Fedders, Sadie — Avera Sacred Heart Medical Staff Scholarship (Avera Sacred Heart Hospital)
Fedders, Sadie — Emil & Anna Marie Goeden Scholarship (YHS Multi-Scholarship)
Fedders, Sadie — Yankton General Federation of Women’s Clubs -125th Anniversary Scholarship (one time scholarship - General Federation of Women Clubs - Yankton)
Gillis, Lauren — Bausch & Lomb Science Award (Bausch & Lomb)
Hamberger, Brynlyn — Chopper Johnson Memorial Scholarship (Chopper Johnson Foundation)
Heine, Morgan — Catholic United Financial Scholarship (Catholic United Financial)
Herrboldt, Sam — Babe & Peg Sampson Memorial Scholarship (YHS Multi-Scholarship)
Herrboldt, Sam — Daktronics All State Team - Bronze (Daktronics / SD Association of Secondary Principals)
Highland, Megan — Chopper Johnson Memorial Scholarship (Chopper Johnson Foundation)
Highland, Megan — CorTrust Bank Scholarship (Cortrust Bank & SD Bankers Foundation)
Highland, Megan — Jody Sage Memorial Scholarship (Jody Sage Family)
Highland, Megan — YHS Student Council Scholarship (YHS Student Council)
Hoesing, Paige — Explorers Credit Union Scholarship (Explorers Credit Union)
Knight, Erin — Yankton Morning Optimist Club-Youth of the Year Scholarship (Yankton Morning Optimist Club)
Kouri, Cecilia — Daktronics All State Team - Bronze (Daktronics / SD Association of Secondary Principals)
Kouri, Cecilia — First Dakota Student Scholarship (First Dakota National Bank)
Kouri, Cecilia — John & Lyndall Cornette Memorial Scholarship P.E.O. Chapter K (Yankton PEO Chapter K)
Kouri, Claire — Yankton Area Retired School Personnel Scholarship (YHS Multi-Scholarship)
Krajewski, Josie — Rev Dr. Donald B Ward Scholarship (Yankton College)
Krajewski, Josie — US Presidential Scholar Program - semifinalist ()
LaFave, Thomas — Catholic United Financial Scholarship (Catholic United Financial)
LaFave, Thomas — Military - Air National Guard (Military - National Guard)
Larson, Olivia — Yankton County Child Protection Award (YHS Multi-Scholarship)
Lathrop, Shaylin — B & L Opportunity Scholarship (Donors wish to remain anonymous)
Lillie, Kyler — Daktronics All State Team - Gold (Daktronics / SD Association of Secondary Principals)
Lillie, Kyler — Explorers Credit Union Scholarship (Explorers Credit Union)
Marsh, Jonah — Catholic United Financial Scholarship (Catholic United Financial)
Nedved, Isaac — Catholic United Financial Scholarship (Catholic United Financial)
Neuhaus, Katie — Military - Air National Guard (Military - National Guard)
Nielsen, Bailey — First Dakota Family Scholarship (First Dakota National Bank)
Oswald, Kelsey — Avera Sacred Heart Medical Staff Scholarship (Avera Sacred Heart Hospital)
Oswald, Kelsey — St. John’s Lutheran Church Preschool Scholarship (St John’s Lutheran Church Preschool)
Oswald, Kelsey — Yankton Rotary Foundation Scholarship (Yankton Rotary Club)
Reisner, Hailey — Military - Army ROTC (Military - National Guard)
Rumsey, Cole — Chopper Johnson Memorial Scholarship (Chopper Johnson Foundation)
Rumsey, Cole — Jaxon Boomsma “Keep His Smile Alive” Memorial Scholarship (Boomsma Family)
Rumsey, Cole — St. John’s Lutheran Church Preschool Scholarship (St John’s Lutheran Church Preschool)
Rust, Lexi — Daktronics All State Team - Bronze (Daktronics / SD Association of Secondary Principals)
Rust, Lexi — John & Lyndall Cornette Elks Memorial Scholarship (Cornette Family / Elks)
Rust, Lexi — Kiwanis Scholarship (Minn-Dakotas District Education Foundation)
Rust, Lexi — SD Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship (SD Elks)
Rust, Lexi — Yankton Elks Lodge #994 Most Valuable Student Scholarship (Yankton Elks Lodge #994)
Rust, Lexi — Yankton Medical Clinic/Dr. Theodore H. Sattler Scholarship (Yankton Medical Clinic)
Rust, Lexi — Yankton Rotary Foundation Scholarship (Yankton Rotary Club)
Salvatori, Carissa — Catholic United Financial Scholarship (Catholic United Financial)
Schwartz, Weston — Don Gereau Class of 1969 Leadership Award (Don Gereau)
Solomon, Hailey — Caroline M. Andersen Memorial Scholarship (YHS Multi-Scholarship)
Stoddard, Sarah — Caroline M. Andersen Memorial Scholarship (YHS Multi-Scholarship)
Stoddard, Sarah — Explorers Credit Union Scholarship (Explorers Credit Union)
Stoddard, Sarah — SD General Federation of Women’s Clubs Scholarship (General Federation of Women Clubs - South Dakota)
Stoddard, Sarah — Yankton Rotary Foundation Scholarship (Yankton Rotary Club)
Strom, Jakob — Friends of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery Scholarship (Friends of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery)
Wavrunek, Caryssa — Alfred A. & Jack Halsted Scholarship (YHS Multi-Scholarship)
Wieseler, Ronald — John Simel Memorial Scholarship (John Simel Family)
Woerner, Natalie — Catholic United Financial Scholarship (Catholic United Financial)
Woerner, Natalie — Kaitlyn Ann Erickson Memorial Scholarship (Erickson Family)
Wolfgram, Payton — First Dakota Family Scholarship (First Dakota National Bank)
Wolfgram, Payton — Yankton Morning Optimist Club-Youth of the Year Scholarship (Yankton Morning Optimist Club)
Wolfgram, Payton — Avera Sacred Heart Medical Staff Scholarship (Avera Sacred Heart Hospital)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.