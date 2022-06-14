Yankton tied a heat record Monday when the official high temperature for the day was 100 degrees.
It matched a high reading last recorded in 1956.
Also, it was the first time Yankton had reached triple digits in maximum temperature since July 27 of last year.
Yankton also experienced a thunderstorm overnight Tuesday morning. While it dropped little rain (just .03 inches officially), there was some minor tree damage reported in town.
