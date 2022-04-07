Sign Thefts Uncommon In Yankton

With Yankton’s April elections — this year featuring both a City Commission race and Yankton School Board race together for the first time since 2013 — looming and the June primary election just over the horizon, candidate signs have begun dotting yards across the area.
Earlier this week, several of those signs, along with some business yard signs, were found vandalized, stolen and dumped along a Yankton County roadside.
According to a press release from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office received Monday, the sheriff’s office was notified at 7:30 a.m. Sunday that dozens of campaign and business signs had been dumped along the road at the intersection of 300th St. and 437th Ave. Approximately 40 candidate and business signs were found in the pile with many of them being damaged.
The release adds the signs were likely stolen from the northeast side of Yankton.
Yet, despite the contentiousness of some recent elections, area law enforcement tell the Press & Dakotan this hasn’t been a particularly widespread problem.
“I think we always experience some theft or moving of signs during elections,” Yankton Police Department (YPD) chief Jason Foote said. “I don’t recall ever seeing them taken and dumped out in the county.”
He said the YPD has only logged a single complaint about stolen or vandalized political signs this year.
Meanwhile, Yankton Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Rothschadl told the Press & Dakotan that he’s never seen anything quite like this.
“The one we had reported Sunday morning is probably the first one we’ve had,” he said. “I don’t remember ever dealing with vandalism to campaign signs.”
Foote said that, if the sign is worth less than $400, it’s a Class 2 misdemeanor. Property worth $400-$1,000 that is vandalized is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Rothschadl said this means a perpetrator could be charged with theft and intentional damage to property.
He said video was captured of a potential suspect, but there have been no further updates on Sunday’s case.
Rothschadl said that the sheriff’s department still has several signs that can be picked up at the Safety Center by those who may have had a sign stolen from their property.
Yankton’s election is Tuesday, April 12. Early voting is underway.
