SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Small nonfarm businesses in the following counties are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought that occurred in the following primary counties in South Dakota, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.
———
Declaration Number: 17024
• Primary Counties: Aurora, Bon Homme, Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory, Hughes, Hyde, Lincoln, Lyman, Pennington, Stanley, Sully, Union and Yankton
• Neighboring Counties: Buffalo, Clay, Custer, Davison, Day, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Haakon, Hand, Hutchinson, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Lawrence, Marshall, McPherson, Meade, Mellette, Min-nehaha, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Sanborn, Spink, Tripp, Turner and Ziebach in South Dakota; Lyon, Plym-outh, Sioux and Woodbury in Iowa; Boyd, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Keya Paha and Knox in Nebraska; Dickey and Sargent in North Dakota; and Weston in Wyoming
• Incident Type: Drought
• Incident Date: Beginning May 1, 2021
Deadline: Feb. 25, 2022
———
Meanwhile, small nonfarm businesses 13 Nebraska counties and neighboring counties in South Dakota are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began June 22, 2021.
• Primary Nebraska counties: Boyd, Cedar, Holt and Knox;
• Neighboring Nebraska counties: Antelope, Dixon, Garfield, Keya Paha, Loup, Pierce, Rock, Wayne and Wheeler;
• Neighboring South Dakota: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Gregory and Yankton.
“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses di-rectly impacted by the disaster,” Garfield said.
Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquacul-ture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.
“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any ac-tual property damage. These loans have an interest rate of 2.88 percent for businesses and 2 percent for private nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hard-ship,” Garfield said.
By law, SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary declared this disaster on June 25, 2021.
Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the Secretary’s declaration. However, nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Ser-vice Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to apply for economic injury is Feb. 25, 2022.
