Rep. Christopher Kassin was selected to participate in the 2023 Emerging Legislative Leaders Program, sponsored by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and held recently at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.
This program is held every year on the campus of the University of Virginia for a select group of state legislators who have been nominated by the Speaker of the House, President of the Senate or Minority Leader from their state. Leaders are asked to nominate one or more members who by their actions have demonstrated those qualities we associate with leadership — integrity, compassion, intelligence, vision, and common sense.
The goal of this program is to inspire these men and women to continue careers in public service. Class discussions will examine qualities and characteristics of leadership including: ethical leadership, the art of compromise and coalition building, and the philosophical underpinnings of representative democracy. The discussions will be led by a team of distinguished Darden School of Business professors, including: Jared D. Harris, Ph.D. and Mary Margaret Frank, Ph.D. Dr. Thomas Little, Curriculum Director of the State Legislative Leaders Foundation, will join the Darden faculty.
Kassin is one of only 50 state legislators chosen from a nationwide pool of nearly 200 outstanding nominees.
“I am incredibly honored to have been recognized as one of the top first-term legislators in the United States by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation (SLLF),” Kassin said. “It was a remarkable chance to be challenged, motivated, and equipped with the necessary tools to serve the people of District 17 in Pierre. My commitment to public service is driven by the desire to safeguard the quality of life we are fortunate to experience in South Dakota. I am determined to ensure that the opportunities I have enjoyed are preserved for the benefit of my children and the future generations of South Dakotans.”
