Rep. Christopher Kassin was selected to participate in the 2023 Emerging Legislative Leaders Program, sponsored by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and held recently at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

This program is held every year on the campus of the University of Virginia for a select group of state legislators who have been nominated by the Speaker of the House, President of the Senate or Minority Leader from their state. Leaders are asked to nominate one or more members who by their actions have demonstrated those qualities we associate with leadership — integrity, compassion, intelligence, vision, and common sense.

