Due to the COVID-19 virus, the City of Yankton is closing the Yankton Transfer Station on Saturdays beginning April 11 until further notice. The after-hours location will still be available.
Also, make sure your garbage and recycling is placed out curbside or edge of alley by 7 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 virus, routes will be run differently now, so do not plan on the workers to stop around the usual time.
If you have any questions, call 668-5211.
