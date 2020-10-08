VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota was ranked the highest of all South Dakota and North Dakota universities in the latest U.S. News and World Report’s “Best National Universities” list.
In the “Best Colleges 2021” guidebook released Monday, USD ranked #249, jumping 14 spots from last year, in the National Universities category. This is the 29th consecutive year USD has been ranked as one of the “Best National Universities” by U.S. News and World Report.
USD also ranked the highest of South Dakota and North Dakota public universities in the “Top Public Schools” list, coming in at #121.
“It is an honor to be among the nation’s best universities in this year’s U.S. News and World Report listing,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff and the achievements of our students.”
U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings compare bachelor’s degree-granting institutions from across the nation on 17 diverse measures of academic quality, such as student-faculty ratios, graduation and retention rates, financial resources, average ACT/SAT scores of admitted students and alumni giving. Schools in the National Universities category offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and Ph.D. programs. According to U.S. News and World Report, these colleges also are committed to producing groundbreaking research.
