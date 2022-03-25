On Target: Lancer Archer Makes USA Archery Team

A Mount Marty University archer has moved into some elite company.
Michael Plummer recently became a member of the United States Archery Team.
“It is rare for a college student to make the United States Archery Team,” said MMU coach Vic Wunderle. “Michael is competing against people who are training full time, without the additional constraints of college classes. It’s a tough thing to balance.”
After one semester at Mount Marty, Plummer, from Michigan, got married, officiated matches in the World Championships, helped teach teammates to build bowstrings and went bowhunting while managing 4.0 at MMU.
Only the top eight archers in each division make the USA Team each year. Plummer competes in the Men’s Olympic recurve division. He tried out for the 2020 Olympic team, finishing in 11th place, three places ahead of Wunderle, who finished in 14th. Conversations between Plummer and Wunderle at this event led Plummer to Mount Marty.
When asked what brought him to MMU, Plummer responded, “Vic’s coaching. I also knew of the facility but was previously unaware of Mount Marty until coach Vic talked to me about it.
Previously, Plummer made the Junior USA team. He finished sixth in the Junior World Championships as part of the USA team and 15th place individually. He is also a four-time NFAA Indoor National Champion and took third place last year at the USA Indoor Nationals, only being beaten out by the world record holder and an Olympic team member.
Last year, Plummer consistently made finals and quarter-finals placements in National Team selection events, leading to his spot on the Team USA roster.
The format of these events makes it extremely difficult for athletes to make it to the top consistently, yet Plummer regularly did. The 2021 national outdoor season culminated in a head-to-head match where Plummer defeated a double Olympic Gold Medalist, Justin Huish, to take the Buckeye Classic Championship in Ohio.
“That was awesome,” said Plummer. “It was my first senior USAT (United States Archery Team) tournament win. I have rewatched the video many times for mental training.”
Plummer finished the 2021 year as the alternate for Team USA and recently was promoted to an official member of the United States Archery Team for 2022. Plummer is the first Mount Marty student to ever reach this status.
When asked about Mount Marty, Plummer says, “The professors have been great to work with and helpful in staying caught up with homework while traveling to competitions.”
He likes the small classes, making it easy to connect with the professors. Plummer was able to apply his work ethic to school and archery. He and his wife, Taylor, like the small-town environment. She has a work-from-home job, so it didn’t take much convincing to get her to come to Yankton.
“Taylor grew up in a small farming town and fit in well here. She felt at home when she saw the John Deere dealership,” said Plummer. “I love the smaller town, the hunting and fishing opportunities. I love seeing all of the pheasants around here. I have already gotten into pheasant and duck hunting. I saw my first mountain lion since I have been to Yankton.”
“Michael is very humble and adds a lot to the MMU archery program. He is well-liked and respected by his teammates,” Wunderle said.
Added Lancer teammate Noah Cagle, “He pushes me and everyone on the team to be better every day. The biggest thing he adds to the team is his experience, and it is huge. It is the best insight we can have.”
Griffen Wieneke said, “ Michael makes practice fun and uplifts his teammates, making us better as individuals and as a team.”
Lindsey Bouffard added, “He is dedicated to his sport and able to share his knowledge about equipment.”
Alyssa Nelson stated it well when she said, “ Michael represents the end goal. He has made it to the Olympic trials. He is at a level the majority of us want to be at, and he is there. Michael is a good leader, educated, and pushes me to do better.”
Plummer honed his skills under Olympian Glenn Meyers from Michigan. Meyers and Wunderle are longtime friends that even won medals together representing Team USA at the 2003 Pan American Games in the Dominican Republic.
Wunderle said, “Glenn is a great guy and incredible coach who advanced Michael to a very high level. Michael came into our program with a higher level of talent and training than the majority of collegiate archers. You put that together with his work ethic, talent, and mental game, and you have a great combination for success. Michael is truly an upstanding Christian man who brings a lot to the MMU archery team and school. We are very lucky to have him on our team.”
