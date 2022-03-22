Working Together In A Crisis

Don Barnett’s goals were simple when he became mayor of Rapid City in 1971 — help bring high school state tournament basketball games to Rapid City.
However, the legacy of his tenure as mayor would ultimately be defined by his handling of the 1972 flood which struck Rapid City.
On Tuesday, Barnett was in Yankton addressing the Yankton Rotary Club about his time as mayor with a heavy focus on the June 9-10, 1972 flood which claimed 238 lives.
Having gotten the itch to throw his hat into the ring of politics while serving in the Vietnam War, a failed congressional bid saw him running for mayor of Rapid City with a lofty goal.
“I ran for mayor on the idea that Rapid City should have its share of the basketball tournaments,” he said. “I said, ‘Well, we’re tired of going to Sioux Falls,’ where the arena was about five years old, so we had to have a gymnasium that would be bigger than Sioux Falls. Well, we did that and the first year, we passed the taxes for that. … I did everything I could to pass the tax to make the civic center a reality.”
He said that it was only six weeks after the election for the new civic center that the flood waters came.
Barnett was promoting his book “Thorns and Roses,” saying he derived the title from an Abraham Lincoln quote that he felt applied very well to the experience of the 1972 flood.
“Abraham Lincoln said in 1862, ‘We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or we can rejoice that thorn bushes have roses,’” he said. “He could see both sides of the coin. Rapid City had both sides of the coin. Thorns are terrible things. Thorns are body counts and 2,000 injured at the hospital and all sorts of millions and millions of dollars worth of tax base. But we also had roses when nice things started to happen during the recovery.”
Throughout his presentation Tuesday, Barnett discussed taking a hands-on approach to flood recovery, from taking part in rescue operations to bringing the city entities together to organize relief efforts and rebuild stronger and safer than ever.
Barnett served as mayor through 1975. Following his time as mayor of Rapid City, he entered the business world and help bring cable television to several small communities across multiple states.
He was also inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2011.
When asked about lessons he took to heart, Barnett said he learned a lot from some of the strife that he encountered as Rapid City’s mayor.
“Speak seldomly, speak boldly and don’t speak very often,” he said. “I didn’t have all the answers, and I admitted that day one, but I said, ‘Between the (city) council and I, we’re all we’ve got. This is it.’ They were brilliant men and women. The other thing is I didn’t use vulgarity. I tried to be as conciliatory as I could, but I got a reputation for being kind of a strong arm.”
He said that his leadership style was affirmed by those around him.
“I was so emphatic about the policies that the council were adopting, and I asked the president of the council one day and said, ‘Larry, am I becoming dictatorial? Have I become bossy?’” he said. “And he said, ‘Don’t you change a thing. You’re speaking clearly, boldly and very seldom, but you’ve got the people behind you.’ And I said, ‘No, the people are behind the 11 of us.’ … That was the biggest lesson of all — we found out adults could act like adults.”
Barnett said that it is a lesson that’s sorely missed in today’s political culture.
“What a lesson that would be for my grandchildren,” he said. “They’re 25 years old and they see government today where it all starts with hate and bigotry and then it goes downhill from there to the sewer. We can’t let that happen in America. Democracy is 240 years old, I hope it’s 500 years old, but you’re not going to take the people’s rights away and we’ve got to remember that, no matter what party we belong to.”
