This Saturday, July 24, marks six months from Christmas Eve, and Market at the Meridian will celebrate that event with “Christmas in July” from 9 a.m.-noon in the city parking lot at Second St. and Douglas Ave. in Yankton’s Meridian District.
As a reminder: No sales will be made before 9 a.m. to anyone other than other vendors. The Market will open promptly at 9 a.m.
