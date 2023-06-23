Market at the Meridian features a variety of vendors from 9 a.m.-noon today (Saturday) in the parking lot in the northeast corner of Second Street and Douglas Avenue, Yankton. Music will be provided by Jim Larson Acoustic.
Several nonprofit groups will be present.
Blue Dasher Farm/Ecdysis Foundation will hold an event for children as part of their education function. Blue Dasher Farm raises many diverse animals and insects on their acreage which includes native prairie grasses. The nonprofit group Ecdysis Foundation works in the areas of research, education and demonstration. They will hold a children’s educational event.
Girl Scout Troop No. 56700 will collect items needed by women who left an abusive situation, plus River City Domestic Violence Center will have a booth to hand out literature.
A class on embroidery is planned by Jody Sprague. Aimed at the younger generation, the class is limited to just four people. Sign up is available at Felt Passions booth.
Booth for Children’s Miracle Network will feature several items for a free will donation.
