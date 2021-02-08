City Deliberates Extension Of Mask Mandate

The City of Yankton is mulling extending its masking ordinance to late spring, but regular updates and continued positive news may see it ended earlier.
During Monday’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission, the board held a first-reading of an extension of the existing mandate to May 28.
Passed in December, the ordinance originally had a sunset date of March 1, 2021. However, a slower than expected rollout of vaccines and the rise of potent variants of the COVID-19 virus have given some commissioners pause for lifting the ordinance this soon.
City Attorney Ross Den Herder said that the date is the sole change proposed to the ordinance, which requires masking in public places but lacks an enforcement mechanism.
“If this ordinance were passed, it would replace the one that had previously been put in place and sunset at a later date,” Den Herder said. “The date that has been chosen for this initial draft for the commission to consider casts it out until May 28.”
He said that this date was chosen because it will coincide with a much wider administration of the vaccine.
“That date was chosen because it is the Friday following the second meeting in May,” he said. “May was, by staff, believed to be a realistic time frame in which we all hope a vaccine will be widely available to the public with an opportunity for the public to have had a first, and hopefully a second, dose by that time.”
Commissioner Amy Miner said she favors extending the mandate through the end of May.
“We know we’ve got the vaccines coming,” Miner said. “There have been a lot of variables about how quickly it can get here, but that seems like a reasonable date to consider. We also know we have (virus) variants on either side of us in Minnesota and Wyoming documented at this point, so it would seem wise to me to stay the course until we have more widespread vaccination.”
However, Commissioner Stephanie Moser said other states easing restrictions bring up questions about the need for an extension.
“I think two more months is extensive,” she said. “(In) Iowa, just this morning, their governor is removing a statewide mask mandate. Other communities are transitioning to a back-to-normal plan and I think this community needs to talk about that as well.”
Moser voted against the mandate in December.
Commissioner Tony Maibaum, who also voted against the mandate two months ago, said with vaccinations underway, he doesn’t see sun-setting the current ordinance leading to the big spikes that dominated the fall.
“I wouldn’t want the impression to our citizens that we expect to be going through another August, September, October like we experienced last year leading up to a surge simply because the numbers wouldn’t support that,” he said. “What seems more sensible — if you have any experience with epidemiological curves — is that we’re at the point now where we’re going to see regression in these numbers. I can tell you I can’t imagine, over the next couple of months, things getting much worse.”
However, the majority of commissioners spoke favorably of the extension, including Commissioner Dave Carda.
“I see most people wearing the masks at the stores I go into,” he said. “All of the employees are wearing them and I like that we have it pushed out that far. It’s just a little bit past the school end. If we’re asking the students to wear it, I think it’s just a small thing to ask our community to wear it. I haven’t heard of any complaints and I think it’s working well. The numbers are down and I think that’s a sign that it is working.”
Dr. Mary Milroy, who is a member of the Yankton City Health Board, said the public needs to be careful of easing away from preventative measures too quickly.
“We would hate to have the current ordinance (become) sort of a victim of its own success,” she said. “What we’ve been doing has been very successful and (we’ve been) very pleased to see the numbers in Yankton go down. I think what we were afraid of was that the premature easing of these good preventive measures could potentially bring us back to a second surge.”
She also reminded the commission that there’s still a lot of unknowns in the coming weeks and months.
“(New variants) are quite rampant in Florida and it seems that it spreads much more quickly and it’s just another unknown,” she said. “Even the people that have had the disease, there’s still so much controversy (in terms of) how long their immunity lasts.”
Commissioner Ben Brunick noted that the commission doesn’t necessarily have to stick to the May 28 date if the situation rapidly improves.
“If there are enough people on the commission that feel that we need to (drop it) earlier, we still have that option,” he said. “But we also have until May 28. It’s not that we can’t pull it off. We have that option.”
Milroy said that the Health Board could also give regular updates at commission meetings through that date to keep the board aware of the progression of vaccination and elimination of the threat.
“You meet every two weeks. If we met at least every two weeks before one of your meetings, took a good look at what the numbers looked like in the city, county and at the hospital and how our vaccinations are doing … at some point you could say, ‘Hey, everything looks great; let’s go ahead and let it sunset right now,’” she said.
Being a first reading, the board took no public comment and will consider the ordinance’s passage at the next meeting Monday, Feb. 22. As with the original ordinance’s consideration, the commission is asking the majority of people to submit comments ahead of the meeting to cut down on crowd sizes. Feedback can be sent to commission@cityofyankton.org or Yankton City Hall, P.O Box 176.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Held the first reading on removing restrictions on the sale of alcohol on Christmas Day.
• Acquired a property.
• Conducted a purchase of equipment for the Parks & Recreation Department.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.