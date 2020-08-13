100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 14, 1920
• Two governors will be here this month. Governor Sam. R. McKelvie of Nebraska was heard from yesterday, and Governor Peter Norbeck of South Dakota was heard from today, saying that they would be here Wednesday, Aug. 25, when the big meeting of stockholders and people interested in the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri here will be held in the auditorium of the new stock pavilion.
• The band concert last evening was one of the best this summer, with an exceptionally pleasing group of band selections and a feature in the singing of “Oh, What a Pal was Mary,” by Miss Murriel Garber, accompanied by the band. The Yankton audience sometimes termed unappreciative by outsiders called repeatedly for encores.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 14, 1945
• A much larger stage than those previously used must be built on the Yankton College athletic field to accommodate the “Meet Your Navy” radio show which will be a feature of this year’s Midwest Farmer Day September 3, sponsored by radio station WNAX.
• Members of the Yankton swimming pool committee today were inspecting plans and specifications for Yankton’s proposed pool and bath house, drawn up by Wm. Beuttler, architect with the Buell and Winter Engineering Company of Sioux City.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 14, 1970
• That long spell of hot humid weather in South Dakota was in line for a breather in the west today and over the state by Saturday. Parts of the state had one of the warmest days of the summer. Highs continued to hug the 100-degree mark in the east. Humidity showed some improvement, but the weather bureau told livestock handlers to continue care with animals.
• Dave Gross and his young teener team recently finished the 1970 baseball season making a fine showing in the State Tourney at Redfield. The youngsters wound up with an outstanding 22-11 mark for the year.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 14, 1995
• Those attending the closing program for Vacation Bible School helped themselves to a 32-foot-long banana split Friday night at Calvary Baptist Church. The super banana split used 22 gallons of ice cream, 80 pounds of bananas, 90 pounds of strawberries and 24 bottles each of chocolate, caramel and butterscotch toppings. The nearly 300 children and adults had no trouble polishing off the concoction.
• A $2.6 million dollar remodeling project at Yankton High School highlighted building activity during the month of July in Yankton according to the city’s building permits. The project is part of the Yankton School District’s building activity which will result in a new high school/common use facility on Summit Street, and the conversion of the current high school into a middle school facility.
