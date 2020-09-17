Union County reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Thursday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, the state recorded 395 new infections, its biggest one-day increase since Aug. 29.
Union County’s death, which is its sixth overall, was the only COVID-related fatality recorded in the state, which now has a toll of 193.
Yankton County reported eight new positive tests Thursday, lifting its total to 323. Three new recoveries were recorded (253 overall). There are 66 active cases.
Here is a rundown of the area South Dakota counties for Thursday:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (72), 0 new hospitalizations (7), 0 new recoveries (53), 18 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 1 new case (135), 0 new hospitalizations (37), 0 new recoveries (118), 17 active cases;
• Clay County — 4 new cases (526), 0 new hospitalizations (14), 5 new recoveries (456), 65 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (50), 2 new hospitalizations (9), 0 new recoveries (33), 17 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (67), 0 new hospitalizations (8), 0 new recoveries (52), 14 active cases;
• Turner County — 5 new cases (115), 0 new hospitalizations (6), 4 new recoveries (97), 18 active cases;
• Union County — 6 new cases (335), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 4 new recoveries (285), 1 death (6), 44 active cases.
In area Nebraska counties, Knox County recorded six new infections, giving it 105 overall, while Dixon County added four new cases to give it 79 to date. Meanwhile, Cedar County’s case total was amended downward by two to 73.
Meanwhile, the University of South Dakota online portal Thursday reported 25 active cases (24 students, 1 staff), which is unchanged from Wednesday. There were 212 total quarantines listed (-5), including 46 on campus (+1).
As of late Wednesday, Mount Marty University had 12 active cases (11 students, 1 staff).
During a media briefing Thursday, South Dakota State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton noted that the high number of tests reported on the DOH website Wednesday — 5,690 — was due in part to a lag in reporting from at least one facility in the Black Hills, possibly going back several weeks. Thursday’s testing number was 2,917.
Also during the briefing, several questions were asked about the outbreak at the South Dakota women’s prison in Pierre, which saw its case total hit 102 cases Wednesday. (On Aug. 31, the prison had a reported population of 140 inmates.) Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon noted that three cases are classified as recovered. Several other inquiries were referred to the Department of Corrections.
Clayton also offered an update on the hospitalization trends in the state since the start of the pandemic. The figures are as follows: March — 18; April — 185; May — 254; June — 229; July — 152; August — 212; September (as of Sept. 15) — 144. September is on track to be the state’s biggest month for COVID-related hospitalizations. However, Clayton noted that the current hospitalization load in the state remains “well below” capacity. According to the DOH website, hospital bed capacity (availability) is at 43% (down from 50% on Sept. 1), intensive-care unit capacity is at 29% (32% on Sept. 1) and ventilator availability is at 79% (unchanged from Sept. 1).
Other South Dakota statistics for Thursday included:
• Total Cases — 17,686 (+395);
• Active Cases — 2,615 (+173);
• Recoveries — 14,878 (+221);
• Hospitalizations — 1,231 ever hospitalized (+20); 138 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 234,778 total tests (+2,917); 171,523 individuals tested (+1,868).
In Nebraska, 449 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Wednesday, and three new deaths were reported to lift the state’s toll to 439.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 39,419 (+449);
• Active Cases — 9,014 (+279);
• Recoveries — 29,966 (+167);
• Hospitalizations — 2,172 ever hospitalized (+5); 176 currently hospitalized (+9);
• Testing — 413,473 (+3,908).
