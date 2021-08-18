WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc., has announced that free, third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses are now available at Hy-Vee’s more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. The new doses, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are only recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time.
At this time, Janssen (J&J) vaccine recipients will NOT be administered additional COVID-19 vaccine doses until authorized by the FDA and CDC.
The third doses are currently available to eligible patients on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary. Patients can also schedule their third dose in advance through Hy-Vee’s online scheduler at http://www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine which began Saturday, Aug. 14.
Each of the new COVID-19 vaccine doses are free to patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.